Lima Alliance: Beto Da Silva and his attempt to continue in Matute before closing for César Vallejo | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Beto Da Silva completed the return to César Vallejo last Thursday. The striker signed with the northerners for the entire 2022 season and starts a new chapter with great enthusiasm. Although, the soccer player admitted that he worked in recent weeks with Alianza Lima so that coach Carlos Bustos and the rest of his team know him.

In fact, the gunner was officially presented as part of the intimate team and even had minutes on the Blue and White Night. Precisely, the player commented on his sensations upon entering the field and the reaction of the thousands of fans who arrived at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium on that day.

“It was a very nice night, I enjoyed it. I went in for a while, I tried to create a scoring chance. I didn’t hear that about people screwing me up, I felt more there were people applauding me than screwing me up. I think it’s normal for everything that happened in Alianza “Beto Da Silva recognized in a conversation with TV Peru.

Immediately, the striker recalled what the return to the blue and white store was like just a few weeks ago and the goal he had set for himself. “The first thing I thought was to introduce myself and train to the fullest. Show all my conditions because the technical command did not know me “said the former Sporting Cristal.

Again ‘Poet’

Without the opportunity to appear with Alianza Lima, Da Silva valued the option of returning to César Vallejo, a club that he defended in 2021 on loan. Thus, the former Guild thanked all the parties involved for the willingness to close the signing for the Trujillo team, with which he will not be able to play the Copa Libertadores.

“There was always the possibility of returning to Vallejo and they reached an agreement. They did not put any obstacles to come, so I appreciate it. The decision to return is because I have a love for the club and they have also shown it to me “expressed the 25-year-old footballer.

In closing, Beto Da Silva wants to win the championship, collectively, and get on a roll to tempt the return to Blanquirroja, individually. “Hopefully we can win the title, we have a good team. Hopefully I can score many goals and maybe return to the Peruvian team “sentenced.