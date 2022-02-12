LIVE: Real Madrid is suffering against Villarreal

Real Madrid is drawing 0-0 against a Villarreal who submits to the meringues in their field and tirelessly looking for the goal of Thibaut Courtois, who already intervened in this first part of the match of day 24 of the Spanish League.

The locals started the duel at a dizzying pace, putting pressure on Real Madrid, who requested a penalty for a hit by Raúl Albiol on Vinicius inside the area when trying to cover the ball, in the 14th minute.

In the 19th minute, Villarreal played down the left wing, ball back to Alberto Moreno, he goes to the heart of the area and the Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma shoots twice, the first time David Alaba blocks and the second hit the right post.

The referee showed Marco Asensio a yellow card for a hard foul on Vicente Iborra, which could well have been a red card, in the 28th minute.

In minute 37, Courtois blocked a tremendous shot by Alberto Moreno from the edge of the area.

Real Madrid arrived in danger after a great pass from Casemiro to Gareth Bale from his field, the Welshman lowered the ball, planted hand in hand with Gerónimo Rulli, and the Argentine goalkeeper blocked the winger’s shot before going into the break.

THE BIG SURPRISE

The Welshman Gareth Bale is the big surprise in Carlo Ancelotti’s eleven to face Villarreal at the Cerámica stadium, a starter 168 days after his last game with Real Madrid, in a team in which Luka Modric and The Uruguayan Fede Valverde enters in his place.