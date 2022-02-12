Look at the before and now of Beren Gökyıldız, remembered for starring in “Mother” and “My daughter” | Instagram photos | Anne Turkey | Kizim | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

the young actress Beren Gökyıldız She is remembered for having participated in different Turkish productions that were a success in several countries such as “Mother” and “My daughter”, where she showed that at her young age she has a great talent for acting. Her professionalism has also made her a winner of important awards in her native Turkey and she enjoys a lot of popularity.

Nowadays, Beren Gökyıldız He is 12 years old and one of his first appearances on television was in the soap opera “Kocamin Ailesi” when he was 5 years old, in 2014. However, success and fame smiled at him in 2016 when he starred in the telenovela “Mother” (“Anne”, in its original language) where he played the role of Melek.

Beren is one of the most recognized child actresses in Turkey (Photo: Beren Gökyıldız / Instagram)

Meanwhile in “My daughter”, he stole the hearts of the audience by playing Öykü. She also had an excellent role in “miracle doctor” and in “A house for Blue”.

At his young age, he has shown a great future in acting and this is reflected in the list of awards he has received since 2015, among which are the “Istanbul Gellsim University Media Awards”, “Pantene Golden Awards“, among others.

THE BEFORE AND NOW OF BEREN GOKYILDIZ

the talent of Beren Gokyildiz He became known in 2014, at the age of 5 when he was part of the cast of the telenovela “my husband’s family” (“Kocamin Ailesi”, in its original language).

But his international recognition came with the telenovela “Mother” (2016) and “My daughter” (2018), thus, she played a great role in these productions that allowed her to be recognized as a girl with a promising future in Ottoman dramas. Over the years, she has joined the cast of various Turkish soap operas.

“Mother” is the Turkish soap opera starring petite actress Beren Gökyıldız and Cansu Dere (Photo: MF Yapım)

The People portal in Spanish recalled an interview he did with the actress in 2020 where the minor told how she performed the dramatic scenes.

“I have some little secrets, but I use techniques like focusing on a fixed point or thinking of something that excites me.”, maintained the talented girl.

The actress is also no stranger to the social media boom and therefore has more than 1 million followers on her personal Instagram, which is managed by her mother, as shown in the profile description.

Oyku is the main character of “My daughter”, which is played by the little actress Beren Gokyildiz. (Photo: Telemundo)

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF BEREN GOKYILDIZ: THEN AND NOW

Turkish actress Beren Gökyıldız started her professional career at the age of 5 (Photo: Beren Gökyıldız / Instagram)

Turkish actress Beren Gökyıldız is one of the most recognized in Turkey (Photo: Beren Gökyıldız / Instagram)

Actress Beren Gökyıldız has won important awards (Photo: Beren Gökyıldız / Instagram)

Turkish actress Beren Gökyıldız continues to work in soap operas (Photo: Beren Gökyıldız / Instagram)

WHO IS BEREN GOKYILDIZ

Beren Goykildiz was born on September 29, 2009 in istanbul and she is an only child. She began to demonstrate her artistic talents at the age of 5 when she began appearing in commercials, surprising everyone with her acting ability, uncharacteristic of someone her age. It would not take long to start her acting career in television series.

Beren’s parents are a mechanical engineer and a human resources graduate, so she never had artistic influences in her family. However, they noticed that the little girl used to imitate everyone around her from a very young age, which is why they started taking her to auditions.

Another of his passions is horse riding and football. But he also loves music. In fact, she participated in the Turkish edition of the talent competition “The Voice”, where she was part of a Christmas special.

The actress has demonstrated her command of the Spanish language by interpreting songs like “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and the soundtrack for the Netflix teen series “GO! Live your way.”

In various interviews with local media, Goykildiz He has said that acting is like a game that he enjoys a lot at the moment, but when he grows up he will decide if he wants to continue his artistic career.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION OF BEREN GOKYILDIZ

At just 12 years old, Beren already has several awards such as: