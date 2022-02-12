Lord of the Rings rights up for sale

Halftime

According to Variety, The Saul Zaentz Co. has decided sell your rights to the work of JRR Tolkien. This happens, causally, at the moment when Amazon Prime Video prepares the premiere (September 2, 2022) of the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”based on the work of South African author.

What does this sale include?

who buys what is offered by The Saul Zaentz Co., includes rights to make moviesmerchandise, video gametheme parks and live events from “The Lord of the Rings” “The Hobbit”in addition to other titles written by J. R. R. Tolkien. Although there is a “but”, well series are not included of television of more than eight episodes.

It also includes limited matching rightss in case the Tolkien estate decide to make movies or other content based on two compilations of author’s writings which were published after his death in 1973: “The Silmarillion” and “The Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth”.

For this sales process, The Saul Zaentz Co. hired ACF Investment Bankwho estimate Tolkien’s properties to reach at least 2 billion dollarsthis according to recent ratings for content producers and world class intellectual property.

Who is Saul Zaentz?

saul zaentzwas a music and film entrepreneur who died in 2017, acquired the film adaptation and other rights to various Tolkien titles in 1976.

A form of media that emerged of the agreement with Zaentz in the 1970s it was the right to produce a television series which had more than eight episodes.

That lagoon allowed Amazon tosettle directly with the Tolkien estate for the series “The Rings of Power” in 2017 when the Tolkien estate purchased TV series.

