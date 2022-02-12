Luis Díaz already has his own song in English Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports

louis diaz He hasn’t been a player for two weeks Liverpool and he has not yet played his first full game with the team led by Jürgen Klopp, but the fans of that team are already beginning to get excited about his talent.

Coming from Porto de Portugal, where he played 125 games, with 41 goals and 19 assists, he was hired by Liverpool, who paid 40 million euros for his servicesplus additional money that could come according to their performance.

Diaz’s first minutes with Liverpool

Díaz made his debut in the game that his new club beat Cardiff City 3-1 in the FA Cup, on February 6, and 4 days later he played his first game as a starter in the Premier League, with a victory against Leicester City (2 -0).

Manager Jürgen Klopp has praised him for his talent and wants to take it slow. The press highlighted his level in his first minutes for the club and some fans believe that the farmer is ready to make history.

There is already a song in tribute to Luis Díaz

With so few minutes on the court, it is surprising that some fans have already released a song in his honor. In a very catchy rhythm, the video shows a caricature of the Colombian and the entire history of his career and his signing.

The song also celebrates how he rejected Tottenham’s offer at the time and what he did in the Copa América, where he was the tournament’s top scorer alongside Lionel Messi.

Diaz could be back in action on Sunday, when Liverpool visit Burnley at 9am Colombia time. And he has already been registered to play the Champions League with the reds: on Wednesday they will host Inter Milan, in the first leg of the round of 16.

