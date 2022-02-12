Maluma reveals what it was like to kiss Jennifer López in “Marry Me”

Work with Jennifer Lopez It was a great experience for the Colombian Maluma in his film debut in the film “Marry me”.

Jennifer Lopez Y Maluma The movie premieres this FridayMarry me”, a romantic comedy in which JLo plays the artist Kat Valdez and Maluma plays Bastian, the musical revelation of the moment.

They are the sexiest and most influential couple in the world and with their irresistible single “Marry Me” at the top of the charts, they are about to get married in front of their fans in a concert that will be broadcast around the world. But before giving the “yes” unexpected events occur.

Maluma Y Jennifer Lopez They presented the tape in Los Angeles and in statements with “Despierta América”, the Colombian talked about how it was to work with her: “Jennifer was an important guide and teacher for me.. Working with Jennifer is always a great experience.”

It also revealed that kissing her was “Spectacular! Who doesn’t want to kiss Jennifer for God’s sake?“, he said enthusiastically, although he clarified that both are “very professional, and as always you have to handle things up to the task”.

Magazine cover

Maluma He was moved by the “romantic” cover he made with Jennifer Lopez. The presenters of the program also showed Maluma the first cover that the successful reggaeton singer shared with the Diva from the Bronx.

In the snapshot that opens the new edition of “People En Español” magazine, the artistic couple appears with their hands intertwined and displaying all their charms. “JLo and Maluma for the story, this is just the beginning!“This was the reaction of the Colombian.

For your part Maluma confessed to “People en Español” that hopes this will be the first of many projects as an actor: “It was my first project as an actor and it was in Hollywood, I feel grateful. I feel like my acting career is just beginning.”

JLo He also threw flowers at the Colombian and highlighted his versatility: “It was fantastic” to work with Maluma. “We had a great time. We had to cast an actor who could be believable [en el rol de] superstar, who could get up on stage and sing, who could act as well as record an album with me.”