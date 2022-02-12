Maribel Guardia boasts beauty and elegance in a colorful dress | INSTAGRAM

Beauty and elegance are two characteristics that represent Maribel Guardia, the beautiful Costa Rican driver that since her arrival in Mexico she has managed to win the affection of the public by becoming one of the most beautiful women in the show.

Today the famous singer Y actress It continues to be of great importance that you continue to enjoy her, but now through her social networks, where she has dedicated most of her last weeks and months to promoting different outfits for online stores that she wants that she wants you to know about.

Today we will address one of those publicationsthe most recent in his Instagram official, in which she appears dressed in an incredible and elegant flowered suit with many colors, as she says “a very colorful afternoon” that she wanted to share with all of us.

Of course in the description of the image he also placed a positive messagealways has a good vibe for the people who follow her and the general public, who noted once again the great talent that the artist has for the creation of contents.

Her entertainment pieces manage to get tens of thousands of likes, she is always ready to capture her best moments and in her best angles, with a bearing that distinguishes her from other models of her size, although she does not have much competition.

Maribel Guardia shares her work sessions so that fans can also enjoy.



It is important that we remember that she is also participating in the play ‘Tenorio Cómica’, which is already having its last performances, a presentation that filled her with joy and a lot of work in recent times.

In this staging of Doña Inés on many occasions and in the best way, the public present, value what live performance is and the tradition of theater that continues to decline to this day.

One of the purposes of Maribel Guardia is that you continue to enjoy the arts, a subject that has been of great importance and that now has the opportunity to become a symbol of representing that beauty, beautiful personality and good vibes that she always has.