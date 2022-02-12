Maribel Guardia talks about the alleged relapse in the addictions of her son, Julián Figueroa

Julián Figueroa, son who Maribel Guardia had with Joan Sebastián, has returned to the eye of the hurricane after it was rumored that the singer had relapsed into addictions for which his marriage to his wife Imelda Garza with whom he has a son.

What Julian Figueroa He gave an interview to the Mexican publication TVyNovelas, where he denied the rumors that he was in a rehabilitation clinic. “It’s not true, thank God I’ve been very well for a long time“said the 27-year-old singer.

The young man assured that he is taking some meditation courses and getting to know himself but through education and not alcohol as happened 7 years ago.

Maribel Guardia defends Julián Figueroa

The young man’s mother, Maribel Guardia, was interviewed by “First Hand” where she gave more details about why her son has been missing from the media where the actress assured that Julián Figueroa has been focused on philosophy classes as well as taking care of the ranch left to him by his late father Joan Sebastián.

In the interview, the singer also supported her father, assuring that he is well both in health and in his marriage with Imelda Garza.