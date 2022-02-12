Marzhe Ponce shows even tonsils supporting the Flock of Liga MX

Marzhe Ponce, the Michoacán fitness model and recalcitrant follower of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, showed all her emotion and joy for the great start to the season that her Flock has had in this Clausura 2022 of the MX League, because after the victory against the FC Juárez celebrated with a spicy postcard that left very little to the imagination.

Although he was unable to watch the match, Marzhe asked for details of the match in which his Chivas came from behind from 1-0 against the fronterizos, sealing a 1-3 win and reaching 7 points in the tournament.

“A review of today’s game please, I was on the road and I didn’t know anything,” Marcela published in one of her alternate accounts on Instagram.

The message for her fans did not come alone, because the daring model left a small video clip where she posed with the Chivas shirt and a cheeky mini shorts with which she exposed a large part of her huge and round peach, causing the hubbub of his admirers, who were delighted with the image.

In addition to this video clip, Marzhe left another photo with a Chivas jersey on another of his accounts, showing off his great love for the most popular team in all of Mexican Soccer.

WHO IS MARZHE PONCE?

Marcela Lilina Ponce de León is one of the most ardent fans that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have, since the Michoacan has thousands of fans of the Flock captive with her daring postcards where she shows off her pronounced curves with flirtatious outfits where she leaves very little to the imagination, with quite provocative poses that border on censorship.

Marzhe is the most flirtatious and has shown this in each of her snapshots, because without any hesitation she proudly shows the result of the arduous exercise routines she undergoes, showing off a great body and motivating her followers to wear this style.