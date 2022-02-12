Mauricio Ochmann sends a message to his former father-in-law Eugenio Derbez | INSTAGRAM

It’s been a couple of years since Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann separated, not a separation that was openly announced where it was shared that respect and love were above, they have their daughter Kailani together and so far they have a good relationship, as with their former father-in-law Eugenio Derbez.

It was for this reason that even though they are now with new couplesthe two have an emotionally stable and very cordial relationship thanks to their daughter, but the actor this time send a message which shocked social media.

At the presentation of his new film, where the actor took the opportunity to congratulate Eugenio Derbez on his movie “Code”which is nominated for an Oscar, as Best film.

Mauricio is premiering “Que despadre”, a new film that seems to be receiving a very good reception from the public.

“I have not spoken to Eugenio, but I send him many congratulations, many congratulations to him and to the entire cast, I have not seen the movie, I want to see it, I know it is very endearing and very beautiful, I have seen the trailer and nothing, What happiness that it is nominated for best film, that’s where I also found out that it was nominated, I don’t know if it has already won awards, for best cast and ensemble, all my congratulations, “he concluded.









The message surprised Internet users, no one expected him to send him a congratulations in this way, however, it also has a lot to do with how the media ask him about his relationship with him, many curious to know if they have any kind so far Communication.

As we could see, Eugenio Derbez was talking about the subject of his daughter’s separation, feeling guilty for having insisted that he accompany them to the Reality show, “On a trip with the Derbez”

Apparently the actor was the one who made the decision to end the relationship, but it was always very clear that Mauricio Osman and Aislinn Derbez had an excellent relationship, they have known how to be a good team and so far continue with that beautiful relationship.