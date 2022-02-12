Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards are also trading center Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets for Vernon Carey Jr. and Ish Smith, sources told Wojnarowski.

Porzingis will leave Dallas after three seasons in a Mavericks uniform. The 2018 All-Star averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, but he hasn’t played since he left a win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 due to soreness in his surgically repaired right knee.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis had surgery during the 2020 offseason to treat a lateral meniscus injury in that knee, causing him to sit out the final three games of the premiership series loss. round of the Mavericks against the LA Clippers that postseason. Recovering from that surgery caused Porzingis to miss the first nine games of last season, and his mobility was hampered during the 2020-21 campaign.



He has missed 23 games this season due to a variety of injuries and a bout with COVID-19.

For the Wizards, the trades come days after it was announced that star shooting guard Bradley Beal would undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist. Sources told Wojnarowski earlier this week that Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, met with owner Ted Leonsis and general manager Tommy Sheppard to discuss the three-time All-Star’s future and plans for the franchise to build a list.

Information from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was used in this report.