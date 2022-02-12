McDonalds Prepares for Metaverse, Shiba Rises 75%, Bulls Warning, NFTs Slump, and More

Uncertainty remains, but to a lesser degree than before. It is obvious that inflation (USA) definitely got out of control and the reaction of the Federal Reserve (The Fed) of the United States is coming too late. However, the first scare is already happening. The market is digesting the big swing in monetary policy more gracefully. The brake is arriving earlier than anticipated, but later than required. However, despite the volatility, things are not as bad as they could be. We are beginning to suspect that the economy has the capacity to withstand liquidity shortages. That explains the bursts of optimism that we have experienced. This week, for example.

Markets are the result of expectations and sentiment. Investors right now expect a split year. For the first semester, ups and downs and readjustments are expected thanks to a new monetary reality. For the second semester, greater stability is anticipated due to an improvement in the production chains, a more consolidated labor market, a strength in corporate income and a gradual reduction in inflation. TThere is still hope in the markets for a bullish year. Of course, hardly anyone expects to repeat the same returns obtained in 2020 and 2021. But a bull year is a bull year. Little growth is better than no growth. Be careful with the price of oil. Earrings with what happens in the FAANGM sector.

In the midst of this novel, Bitcoin has shown heroic strength. We can’t claim victory yet, because, let’s be frank, we are still in the discount zone. The last bounce fell beautifully. But we cannot forget that we are still well below the all-time high. We are not so bad. However, we could be much better. Undoubtedly, there are reasons for optimism. But nevertheless, in such a changeable climate, it would be a mistake to count the chickens before they hatch. Caution is still advised.

Now, let’s take a critical look at this week’s most popular crypto news.

McDonalds Introduces McMetaverse Restaurant Brands…with Home Delivery

Much of today’s confusion is the result of our tendency to oversimplify. We often see contradictions where there really aren’t any. What normally happens is that we misunderstand things and we build misinterpretation upon misinterpretation.. If the CEO of JPMorgan issues an impromptu personal opinion in an informal interview, headlines in the press typically cite this opinion as an official opinion of the bank. Months later, a department of said bank publishes a study with recommendations that contradict the opinions previously given by the CEO, the press forms a controversy about it.

An altercation with Elon Musk over the use of Dogecoin as a form of payment does not necessarily imply a complete and utter aversion to everything digital. Now, I think we would be going too far in interpreting the registration of the “McMetaverse” trademark as a change of heart linking to the aforementioned altercation. Too much imagination for my taste. Not everything has to become a drama or a pitched battle. McDonald’s is a business. And it does what businesses do: Taking care of business.

Is SHIB Price Overheating After Rising 75% In Two Weeks?

A small market usually suffers from a lack of liquidity. That usually means high volatility. Big climbs. Big falls. We obviously have a double-edged sword. It is a cocktail full of risks and opportunities. You can win a lot. Much can be lost.

In November of last year, I wrote a couple of articles about Shiba warning about possible falls. At that time, greed was through the roof and more than one fan was offended by my warnings. That’s what greed does. Greed blinds you. The same goes for fear. The volatility, gentlemen. Markets fluctuate. Nothing goes up forever. The good streak is not eternal. It’s not FUD. It is simply a friendly call to action. It is always good to leave fanaticism from time to time to start investing seriously. Protect your portfolio above all else. And cut back on the rant on Twitter a bit.

Bitcoin Bulls Might Ignore Friday’s $730M Options Expiration Saving Their Energy for $40,000

Many analysts use the expiration of derivatives as potential price predictors. In my opinion, the drifters are more of a sentiment indicator. They help us better understand the present. But I don’t find them very useful for predicting the future. On the daily, sharp movements or trend changes in a market are usually a reaction to an unexpected event.. In other words, they are the result of a surprise that transforms investor sentiment in a matter of hours. This expiration is already planned. I mean, no surprise. Therefore, the market has already taken action.

Ethereum Price Holds Above $3,000, But Network Data Suggests Bulls May Get Caught

The breakout of a descending channel is certainly very good news. But we cannot make the mistake of thinking that everything will be rosy from now on. A bumpy road awaits us. This story is not over. And it would be very naive of us to believe in unicorns and fairies at this point in the game. What comes to us is candle. We must applaud the enormous strength that the crypto market has shown of late. But it would not be very sensible to create false expectations. It is not pessimism. It’s just a reminder about a fact of life: Markets fluctuate. Life has its ups and downs.

NFT Prices Crash as OpenSea Daily Active User Volume Drops 30% in One Week

It all goes back to human nature. The human is the basis of everything. In times of fat cows, people open themselves to the new with a certain value. In lean times, people become more cautious and conservative. Optimism makes us brave. Pessimism makes us cowards. Skepticism freezes us. Nervousness and doubt create volatility. The market is sentiment. And the feeling overflows when reality breaks the narrative. The investor is in a constant search for “clarity”. Uncertainty is the black cloud in the sky that prevents us from moving forward. And this relates to the prices of NFTs? Much.

