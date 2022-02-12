Mental Health: 88% of children have affected mental health after quarantine | Health

After a poll carried out by the Colombian Institute of Neurosciences to 651 households. The Ministry of Health acknowledges that the pandemic COVID-19 did significantly affect the mental health of children and adolescents in the country, since this analysis revealed that the 88% has some kind of affect on your behaviour.

“This is due to the different risks faced by children and teenagers during disease outbreaks. They have to show together with their families stress, problems psychologicalchild abuse, in addition to the change to the virtual modality as a resource educationalwhich generates new challenges in your life everyday“, he claimed Nubian Baptistdeputy director of Noncommunicable Diseases of the Ministry of Health.

You may be interested in:

– WHO: “Acute phase” of the pandemic could end in the middle of the year

– Court declares national urgency to study demands for the Guarantee Law

In addition, this analysis says that the 42% of children and adolescents were affected their abilities academics in the midst of quarantines. He even points out that isolation social is related, not only with an impact negative psychologically, but also physicalin changes of routine, feeding and vulnerability to cyberbullying due to long hours online.