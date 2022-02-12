Mexico climbs positions in the FIFA Ranking and is leader of Concacaf

Midtime Editorial

The FIFA unveiled the first ranking of the year after the matches of the last FIFA Date, where the The Mexican national team played three games in the Concacaf qualifier and although it remains third in the standings on the road to Qatar 2022El Tri climbed positions and sand is in the 12th place.

The best of Concacaf despite being third in qualifying

Tata Martino’s team won two games and drew one to stay in third place in the tieand those seven points earned him get on top of Canada and the United States What are they first and second place of the Octagonal.

Mexico finished 2021 in 14th place and appeared under the stars and stripes selection, but now after the playoff games El Tri managed to climb steps and overtake their neighbors to the north.

Belgium remains the leader

In the Top 10 of the FIFA Ranking there was not much movementonly Argentina climbed to fourth place and lowered England one stepthe rest stays in the same position with Belgium as leader followed by Brazil and France which is third.

On the other hand, Senegalwho was recently African Cup of Nations champion reached its best position in the table in the eighteenth place. Egypt is in 34th place in the current FIFA Ranking.

It should be remembered that the FIFA ranking plays an important role facing the world Cupas it will serve to meet the seven teams that will accompany Qatar as the top seed in the draw that will be held on April 1.

FIFA ranking (February 10, 2022):

1.- Belgium 1828.45

2.- Brazil 1823.42

3.- France 1786.15

4.- Argentina 1,766.99

5.- England 1755.52

6.- Italy 1740.77

7.- Spain 1704.75

8.- Portugal 1660.25

9.- Denmark 1654.54

10.- Netherlands 1653.73

11.- Germany 1648.33

12.- Mexico 1647.9

13.- United States 1643.34