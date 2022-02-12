millennial doctors, the most ‘burned’

22 percent of doctors between 25 and 39 years old present burnout, compared to 16 percent of professionals between 55 and 73 years old.

The millennial doctors are the ones that most suffer from burnout. 22 percent of surveyed physicians between the ages of 25 and 39 report burnout, compared to 16 percent of Gen Xers, who are 40 to 54, and 8 percent of baby boomers, who are 55 to 73 years, according to a recent study after the outbreak of Covid-19 by Medscape.

However, the doctors Generation X are the ones who suffer the most from depressionahead of millennials, at 12 percent, and baby boomers, at 10 percent.

The study also reflects the generation of doctors who suffer burnout and depression simultaneously. 11 percent of millennial doctors suffer from both symptoms; among Gen X doctors, 10 percent; and among baby boomers, 6 percent.

The survey also reflects that, compared to the last one carried out by Medscape in 2018, the percentage of doctors who reported having burnout, depression or both pathologies together decreased by 10 percentage points. Even so, in the group that responded that they suffered from burnout, almost six out of ten people assured that their exhaustion was more intense with the pandemic of Covid-19.

How many doctors think about leaving Medicine?

At least one out of every ten doctors who responded to the survey thinks of definitively leaving Medicine due to the seriousness of the exhaustion they suffer from. Among the factors that contribute to the appearance of this symptom, the most cited were low wagesthe excess of bureaucratic tasks and many hours of work per week.

One in ten doctors Respondents to the questionnaire confessed that they are thinking of leaving Medicine due to the problems experienced in Brazilian health, since 2,475 Brazilian doctors participated in the survey conducted by Medscape between June 9 and August 23, 2020.

The majority of doctors, 53 percent, reflect that they usually work more than 40 hours a weekcompared to 26 percent who work between 31 and 40 hours and 22 percent who work 30 hours or less.

How do you want to be rewarded after covid?

Among their expectations for their commitment in the fight against Covid-19, 54 percent have mentioned “more recognition for work”the second most cited answer was “bonus for payment” and followed by “compensation for overtime hours worked”.

Depression was the most common response among physicians who considered themselves depressed, with work being the main contributing factor. For more than half of this group, depression has some impact on the relationship with the patientsince they show less empathy and less motivation to attend.