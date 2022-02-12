Millionaire Bets $5 Million on Bengals in Super Bowl

Mattress Mack has now staked $9.5 million for a chance to net $16.2 million if the Bengals win.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale sold so much furniture in one week that he could afford to make another giant Super Bowl bet: $5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston, Texas, crossed the border into Louisiana early Friday morning, stopped at a rest stop, and placed the $5 million bet on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app at +170 odds. . McIngvale is running a promotion in his store, offering to refund any purchase of $3,000 or more if the underdog Bengals win Super Bowl LVI. He is using his giant bets to mitigate the risk of his promotion.

The Super Bowl is the biggest betting game in American sports. AP

Last week, McIngvale placed a $4.5 million line bet on the Bengals with Caesars Sportsbook in Louisiana.

“Well, I sold the proceeds from the first investment,” McIngvale told ESPN on Friday, when he turned 71. “So I had to do another one.”

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

McIngvale has now staked $9.5 million for a chance to net $16.2 million if the Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cincinnati is a four-point underdog for the Rams.

“I imagine it’s more of a toss up,” McIngvale agreed. “It could come down to a final field goal, like a lot of these exciting playoff games.”

Caesars Sportsbook reported that the Bengals’ $5 million bet is the largest single bet the company has ever made, dwarfing a $4.9 million bet on the heavily favored St. Louis Rams to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Bowl XXXVI.

“Caesars, at least for now, is a Rams fan,” Ken Fuchs, head of Caesars Sportsbook, joked in a news release.

Even with McIngvale’s $9.5 million on the Bengals, Caesars had lured a little more money on the Rams to win the game outright. As of Friday morning, 74% of money line wagers went to the Bengals, while 52% of the total amount wagered went to the Rams.

Other seven-figure bets on the Super Bowl have also started to appear. DraftKings reported Thursday that he took a $1 million two-bet parlay on the money line to the Bengals at +170 and under 48.5. The parlay, which was placed at the Casino Queen in Illinois, has a potential net win of $4.15 million.