Millionaire Bets $5 Million on Bengals in Super Bowl

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale sold so much furniture in one week that he could afford to make another giant Super Bowl bet: $5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams.
McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston, Texas, crossed the border into Louisiana early Friday morning, stopped at a rest stop, and placed the $5 million bet on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app at +170 odds. . McIngvale is running a promotion in his store, offering to refund any purchase of $3,000 or more if the underdog Bengals win Super Bowl LVI. He is using his giant bets to mitigate the risk of his promotion.
Last week, McIngvale placed a $4.5 million line bet on the Bengals with Caesars Sportsbook in Louisiana.
“Well, I sold the proceeds from the first investment,” McIngvale told ESPN on Friday, when he turned 71. “So I had to do another one.”
McIngvale has now staked $9.5 million for a chance to net $16.2 million if the Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cincinnati is a four-point underdog for the Rams.
“I imagine it’s more of a toss up,” McIngvale agreed. “It could come down to a final field goal, like a lot of these exciting playoff games.”
Caesars Sportsbook reported that the Bengals’ $5 million bet is the largest single bet the company has ever made, dwarfing a $4.9 million bet on the heavily favored St. Louis Rams to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Bowl XXXVI.
“Caesars, at least for now, is a Rams fan,” Ken Fuchs, head of Caesars Sportsbook, joked in a news release.
Even with McIngvale’s $9.5 million on the Bengals, Caesars had lured a little more money on the Rams to win the game outright. As of Friday morning, 74% of money line wagers went to the Bengals, while 52% of the total amount wagered went to the Rams.
Other seven-figure bets on the Super Bowl have also started to appear. DraftKings reported Thursday that he took a $1 million two-bet parlay on the money line to the Bengals at +170 and under 48.5. The parlay, which was placed at the Casino Queen in Illinois, has a potential net win of $4.15 million.