Millionaire debt! They reveal the figure that Fenafuth would owe to SPS hotel

The problems surrounding the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth) only increase, after the resounding tie of the highest team heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in addition to the dismissal of coaches in that process.

Now, Fenafuth owes a millionaire figure to a hotel complex in San Pedro Sula.

Involved in a legal conflict with the Mediterráneo hotel in San Pedro Sula, it became known that for hosting the Honduran National Team, in the process towardsl Russia World Cup 2018the Fenafuth owes more than eight million lempiras.

The lawsuit signed by the owner of the hotel complex indicates that the debt was accumulated between the years 2015 and 2018. The charges have been made, indicates the hotel, but the payments have not been made by the federation authorities.

“In the lawsuit, the accumulation of claims was requested, mainly to declare the main obligation of Three hundred and forty-two thousand five hundred and twenty Dollars and two cents of a Dollar ($342,520.02), plus default interest incurred and to be incurred, all in the currency of US legal tender,” the document states.

At the moment, although Fenafuth got a legal protection because the process had not been carried out under the appropriate protocols, there is no deliberation.

Businessman Fais Juan Gattasowner of the Mediterráneo hotel, argues that a complete service was provided under the standards requested by the federation.

“Even on some occasions, they had to invest their own money to acquire specialized food products for high-performance athletes, as well as other facilities and comforts typical of the first Honduran soccer team,” underlines a statement.