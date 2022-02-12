MinTIC imputes charges to Claro and WOM in the case of the dispute over interconnection

In various ways, both companies would have affected the experience of users who came to Wom.

The Colombian Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MinTic) charged Comcel SA (which operates as Claro Móvil) and Partners Telecom SAS (which operates as Wom) with a single charge for problems in the interconnection platform, which depends on the second operator to function and that the first does not provide satisfactorily.

Interconnection is important in terms of telecommunications, since it allows a person from any operator to communicate with each other. If the capacity of the band is insufficient for the number of users that must connect to that network, they are responsible for increasing that infrastructure.

The Communications Regulatory Commission had asked Claro to execute this increase since 2016, since the occupation of the network was over 85%. In 2021, Wom made the request to Claro to expand the media of transmission and signaling that support the voice calls, data traffic and the interconnection between fixed and mobile telephones.

According to Wom, Claro has been deliberately, systematically and arbitrarily failing to comply with community, legal and regulatory regulations on interconnection, as well as Resolutions 6093 and 6127 of 2020, in which the Communications Regulation Commission ordered it to provide interconnection to Wom , that is, to allow the connection of calls between the users of both companies, without technical or geographical limitations at the national level.

“The effect is so harmful that today more than 50% of the calls made between Wom and Claro are affected, seriously impacting users who have seen how an essential public service is degraded by the simple decision of a company. private company that acts contrary to the entire regulatory framework in force,” Wom said last December.

In an order issued in the last few hours, the ICT Ministry pointed out that the assignment to provide telecommunications networks and services implies a series of obligations, including the guarantee that the band capacity is forever enough for the users and that the interconnection takes place efficiently. By ignoring this obligation, Claro would fail to comply with Resolution CRC 5050 of 2016.

After the imputation of the single charge, an administrative investigation will proceed. If it is proven that Claro ignored Wom’s requests, he can receive a fine of up to 15,000 minimum wages, the suspension of the operation to the public for up to two months or the cancellation of his license to operate.

See the MinTIC decision on the case in this document:

For his part, Wom was charged with missing the portability regime, since they offered the services to incoming users without the process being completely finished.

Faced with this situation, Infobae had consulted Claro last December. They affirmed that “the Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC) filed a complaint against Wom with the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications for sending National Automatic Roaming and Avantel interconnection calls, passing them off as if they were from Wom, to enjoy lower rates that are exclusive to an incoming operator”.

According to Claro’s communications team, the complaints were filed with the CRC and the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce on August 20 and the investigations are still ongoing. The evidence of the bad practices in which WOM would have incurred would show how an Avantel cell phone number would have been changed for one of WOM to simulate incoming operator traffic and avoid paying the rate corresponding to the established operator.

“What is striking is that the company manipulates user information without their consent for its own benefit. This is a fraud that could also be a scam and a clear breach of established regulations. Claro reports its disagreement with this practice of unfair competition by WOM and makes it known that it will take all pertinent actions to safeguard its rights and those of its clients,” Claro Colombia directors wrote in a statement.

