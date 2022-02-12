Mortality in the ICU was 30.5 percent at the first peaks of the pandemic – Health

Almost 9 out of ten people who have been hospitalized for covid-19 during the pandemic have been seriously or critically ill, while just over 14 percent have had mild or moderate symptoms.

Although these proportions may have changed in recent weeks, they are the result of the clinical study carried out for the country using tools provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) for monitoring the pandemic.

According to Carlos Álvarez, coordinator for covid studies in Colombia delegated by the WHO, it is a comprehensive analysis of the conditions that people present in hospitals after being admitted with symptoms or with diagnoses derived from Sars-CoV-2 infection.

The data was obtained from the anonymous clinical records of a sample of 23,854 Colombians registered on the WHO platform for covid-19 between February 7, 2020 and June 11, 2021 and which were announced a few weeks ago.

Although this sample represents 0.7 percent of the total cases reported during the same period and 18.7 percent of the cases that required hospitalization until then. The data is the first of the X-ray of the most complex patients with this disease in the country.

To begin with, it must be said that the analysis details that the average age of people hospitalized for covid-19 was 48.8 years, which for some could be described as relatively young when compared to other, mainly European, countries. When looking by age ranges, it is found that the highest proportion of those hospitalized were between 19 and 45 years old (36.7 percent), followed by the group between 46 and 66 years old (31.9 percent); 12.7 percent were between 66 and 76 years old, 12 percent were over 75 years old, while the group from 0 to 18 years old contributed 6.7 percent of those hospitalized in the sample.

Needless to say, men were hospitalized slightly more than women (53.5 percent) and 0.4 percent of all cases were pregnant womenwithout forgetting that just over seven out of every hundred were health workers.

The gravity

The report, in which more than a dozen high-complexity hospitals in the country participated, makes it clear that severity has a direct relationship with age.

It is enough to see, for example, that 98.7 percent of those over 75 years of age were classified with a serious or critical clinical condition, while the group between 19 and 45 years of age had 72.3 percent in these conditions.

It draws attention that nine out of ten of those under the age of 18 when hospitalized arrived in a critical conditionwhich suggests that although minors required hospital care in a very low proportion, when they went to it it was because their lives were in danger.

The symptoms

Without neglecting that throughout the course of the pandemic It has been said that although covid-19 is a respiratory diseasecan affect any part of the body and in this sense there are many signs and symptoms that can determine the existence of the disease.

However, when reviewing the prevalent symptoms in the people who were hospitalized in this sample, it was found that fever was present in more than half of the people analyzed in the sample, but it was more relevant in those under 18 years of age, to the point that 62.5 percent of them presented it when they arrived at the hospital, while those over 75 years of age had more difficulty breathing in 47.9 percent.

The average age of involvement of covid-19

in Colombia in terms of hospitalization weighs heavily in terms of years of potential life lost

Another point of analysis was that of the comorbidities of people with covid-19 at the time of admission and it was found that 10,465 people (43.9 percent) did not present any, 38.7 (9,216 people) had one or two underlying diseases and 5.2 percent reported that they had three or more concomitant diseases.

Here it must be said that malnutrition was found in 63.2 percent of those hospitalized, obesity in one in four, high blood pressure in 22.5 percent, underlying lung disease in 12.7 percent, heart disease in 12.1 percent, cancer in 563 people (11.5 percent) and diabetes, which some thought was one of the comorbidities most common, was present in 1,457 hospitalized (11 percent).

Naturally, all the people received specific treatments depending on their condition, where more than a third received antibiotics; one in five antiviral mixtures, almost 7 out of ten anticoagulants, steroids, in schemes and protocols that vary according to severity, evolution and age.

It is important to note that more than 85 percent received oxygen at some point during their stay, one in five required mechanic ventilation and 8.3 percent, non-invasive ventilation (high-flow cannulas, among others).

Clinical manifestations

During the hospital stay, pneumonia was the most frequent condition, so much so that it was present in almost one in five hospitalized for covid-19. But when analyzing the age groups, bronchiolitis was more common in those under 18 years of age (29 percent), between 19 and 45 years of age, pneumonia was the alteration that most affected the group of 19 to 45 years of age (9.9 percent). ), the same as the groups between 46 and 65 years old (26.3 percent) and 25.8 percent of those over 75 years old.

According to the National Vaccination Plan, more than 80 percent of the population has the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Alvarez / ETCE

For its part, acute respiratory distress syndrome was present in 35.1 percent of those hospitalized for covid-19 between 66 and 75 years of age. The study shows that the average time from the onset of symptoms to hospital admission was 5.5 days and the average time from admission to having a definitive diagnosis of covid-19 was 5.5 days.

Regarding those who entered intensive care units (ICU), the report makes it clear that 12.5 of those hospitalized arrived there and among those who recorded time data, 98.8 percent of them did so the same day they arrived at the hospital and 0.9 percent within five days.

The average stay in the ICU had a mean duration of 68.8 days and a median of 9 days.

lethality

Faced with the fatal outcomes, the report made it clear that 85.3 of the people who were hospitalized for covid-19 in this sample were discharged alive, 9.3 died during their hospital stay, 5 percent were transferred to another hospital, and 0.4 percent were still hospitalized at the time of the study.

The fatality rate against all hospitalized patients was 9.8 percent, while among those admitted to the ICU it reached 30.5 percent, with the group over 75 years of age contributing the highest rate of this indicator (23.8 percent). Regarding gender, the fatality rate reached 10.5 percent. Women had a lower lethality (7.9 percent).

‘The outcomes were similar to those of the world’

Carlos Álvarez, infectious disease doctor and coordinator of the clinical characterization report for covid-19 in Colombia, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the findings, conclusions and impact of vaccination in this fourth peak.

What does this clinical report contribute to the country?

This report makes it possible to characterize how the care of patients with covid-19 was in the country’s hospitals, also in what conditions they arrived and if there was any difference in what was already described in other countries. Specifically, it also allows us to guide what was done well and what needs to be improved. It is not only that people have access to hospitals, but that in the end they have had favorable outcomes.

Fever and cough were some of the most frequent symptoms of those who suffered mild covid-19.

Based on the results, what stands out to you?

The analysis shows the impact of the treatments that have been applied. The union of the different medical, scientific and hospital associations made it possible to have clinical practice guidelines. Changes in therapeutic behaviors are evident in care and mortality.

The study makes it clear that the figures are similar to those of developed countries, that is, during these three epidemic curves they showed a mortality of 30 percent in intensive care and 8 percent in the general ward. This confirms that medical care in Colombian hospitals is consistent with the knowledge of each of the epidemic moments.

Do you think that vaccines have changed these outcomes?

Yes, the Hope Cohort study, published by the Ministry of Health, definitely shows that people who are vaccinated have less risk of being hospitalized and those who are hospitalized have less risk of dying.

In Colombia we are finding a similarity to that seen in other countries in which patients with the omicron variant have a shorter hospital stay, less oxygen requirements, less stay in intensive care and also less mortality.

You definitely see the impact of the presence of a variant that has been shown to have less clinical severity, but also the impact of vaccination.

HEALTH UNIT

