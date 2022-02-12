Mother: Vahide Perçin and Alize Gördüm, the Turkish soap opera actresses who are mother and daughter in real life | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas | FAME

“Mother” (Anne, in its original language) is one of the best-known and most successful Turkish soap operas internationally. His recent arrival at Univision, has made her the favorite of the audiencewho in addition to following the story starring Cansu Dere Y Beren Gökyıldızwant to know more about Ottoman production.

In fact, what few know is that there is a real-life family bond between two of the actresses who are part of the cast of the acclaimed Turkish drama. Is about Vahide Percin, who plays Gönül Aslan, and Alize Gördüm, who plays the role of Gamze Güneş. What relationship do they have off screen? They are mother and daughter. Next, we tell you all the details.

GÖNÜL ASLAN AND ALIZE GÖRDÜM, MOTHER AND DAUGHTER IN REAL LIFE

Not many knew that Vahide Percin, who plays Gönül, better known as the “clumsy lady”, shares a recording set in the soap opera with her daughter, who follows in her footsteps in acting.

Vahide Percin in “Mother” (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

In “Mother”, his real daughter is Zeynep (Cansu Dere). However, in real life, Vahide Percin is the mother of the young Turkish actress Alize Gordon, who in the Turkish soap opera gives life to Gamze, one of the two sisters of the protagonist. Although they hardly share scenes together.

The veteran actress plays a woman accused of murdering her husband who is imprisoned and leaves her daughter in an orphanage. Meanwhile, Alize is Gamze, the eldest daughter of Cahide, the woman who adopted that girl. Gamze and Zeynep are stepsisters, and the former feels quite suspicious and dislikes the young teacher.

Yes OK they barely have scenes together, Vahide Percin doesn’t miss an opportunity to give advice to her daughter. “In each chapter I receive a criticism, to continue improving in my profession, it is not easy. but i love her so much”, said the young actress.

IT IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THEY WORK TOGETHER

“Mother” is not the only time that mother and daughter work together. In 2013, they had their first opportunity when they were part of the cast of “El Sultán”, where Vahide put herself in the shoes of a mature Sultana Hurrem, after Meryem Uzerli resigned from the role; and Alize was the daughter of Prince Mustafa, one of the granddaughters of Sultan Suleiman.

Vahide Percin and Alize Gordum worked together on “Mother” (Photo: Vahide Percin / Instagram))

WHO IS VAHIDE PERCIN?

Vahide Percin is a Turkish actress who has managed to make a name for herself in the few years she has been in the acting world. The daughter of Greek immigrants with Romanian ancestry, she did not have an easy time forging a path in acting.

She studied Economics at the University and it was at the age of 38 when she decided to change, becoming the best student at the Theater School. In 2003 she made her first series on television, “Bir istanbul Masali”.

In 2011, when she was working on “Feriha’s secret”, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a disease that she managed to overcome. Shortly after, in 2013, she divorced fellow actor Altan Gördüm, whom she had married in 1991 and had her daughter Alize.

The 56-year-old actress won the Golden Ball award, among other accolades, for her performance in “Mother.”

Vahide Percin is a Turkish actress who has managed to make a name for herself in the few years she has in the acting world (Photo: Vahide Percin/Instagram)

HOW DID THE ACTORS OF “MOTHER” GET ON BEHIND THE SHOOTING?

Find out how the actresses and actors of the soap opera “Mother” got along, which became a phenomenon of Turkish soap operas. Sometimes working with children is not easy and what you see on camera is pure fiction, but what was the real relationship between the cast like behind the scenes? Next, we tell you everything.

Cansu Dere (Zeynep) and Beren Gokyildiz (Melek), despite being a little girl, created a very special bond during the recording of the soap opera and both have many photos together on their Instagram accounts. This is one of the behind-the-scenes images of the telenovela’s final scenes.

turkish actor Berkay Ates, who played Cengiz Yıldız, the evil stepfather of the tender Melek, in real life got along very well with the charismatic protagonist of the story, who has a lot of professional maturity. Unlike what happened in fiction, behind the scenes everything was laughter and shows of affection. To know more about the relationship that the actors had while they were not recording CLICK HERE.

WHAT IS “MOTHER” ABOUT?

“Anne” or also known in Spanish-speaking countries as “Madre” stars Cansu Dere and Beren Gökyıldız, who lead this moving story that will touch the hearts of the public.

Zeynep is a young substitute teacher who, upon learning that one of her seven-year-old students, Melek, is being abused by her family and is being abandoned, decides to take her away and start a new life with her, becoming on his new mother.