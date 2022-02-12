Name of the second son of Kylie Jenner is not well received by the public

After nine days of birth, the socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner revealed her baby’s name.

Through a simple Instagram story, with a gray background, Jenner posted the message “Wolf Webster” next to a heart emoji.

Wolf is the second son of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott and was born on Wednesday, February 2, according to the caption of the post on Instagram, “2/2/22″. The black-and-white photo shows the newborn’s hand apparently held by that of her older sister, Stormywho turned 4 on February 1.

Through a “story” on her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner announced the name of her new offspring. ( Capture )

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017, though they reportedly split in 2019 before reconciling last year. Jenner announced that she was pregnant in September and held a baby shower in January.

Jenner, part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show family, founded her makeup company in 2015, leveraging her hundreds of millions of social media followers to promote her popular lip liners and liquid lipsticks.

The best Wolf Webster memes

There is a fixation among celebrities to choose the most extravagant names for their children, especially in the Kardashian clan.

North West, Chicago, Saint, True, Stormi are the eccentric names of the grandchildren of the matriarch Kris Jenner and now the name of Wolf is added, which has given something to talk about.

