Neither one extreme nor the other: what are the consequences of abusing physical exercise? – Em – 02/11/2022

excess of exercise It not only depends on the number of hours a day dedicated to sport, but there are many factors that intervene to determine it.

It is considered an excess of physical exercise when a person exercises above their body’s performance capacity. Some people tend to become obsessed with sports or physical activity, without considering that this type of abuse leads to injuries or discomfort.

Regarding the type of physical activity, the World Health Organization (WHO) established minimums for the population without specific medical conditions.

According to the entity, it is recommended that people between 18 and 64 years of age dedicate a minimum of 150 minutes a week to the practice of some physical activity aerobic, moderate intensity.

The who It also recommends that twice a week, or more, strength exercises of the large muscle groups be performed.

This, combined with a healthy dietis the minimum exercise that a healthy adult should do to obtain benefits on their Health.

When an over-training occurs and we do not give the body room for break or even we do not nourish it as it needs for tissue renewal to occur, rhabdomyolysis can occur. According to the Mayo Clinic, rhabdomyolysis is the result of the rapid destruction of muscle fibers, with leakage of intracellular content into the systemic circulation.

Other consequences can also occur, such as fatigue, joint deterioration or the accumulation of free radicals.

Between the injuries The most common condition experienced by people who train too much is tendinitis, which occurs when the same movement is repeated for a long time.

Another risk of overdoing sports is muscle strain, or muscle fiber breakage due to strong stretching. The breaks or tears of the meniscus are more serious fractures that can also occur when we lose control of the exercise we do.

Finally, the abuse of sport can also cause a loss of bone mineral content, which leads to cases of osteoporosis.