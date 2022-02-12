New experiences in hotels… moving New York to Madrid

Seagram’s Gin has been bringing New York closer to the main cities of the national territory since 2016, as published HOSTELTUR New York tourism news inspires Madrid hotels. Now he’s back at it with a new edition of Seagram’s Hotel this time at the Vincci Capitol, which until February 27 will host the first musical in history in Spanglish, a typical New York brunch and the best cocktails from the famous Dante NYC .

To make your clients feel that they have just landed in the city that never sleeps there is nothing like a musical, food and a delicious cocktail. This is what they have proposed to make us feel in one of the icons of the Madrid skyline: the Hotel Vincci Capitol.

The New York Showmanaged by the company Yllanais also the first musical about the city, a journey through the most iconic places and their stereotypes, with great musical successes of all time and Spanglish as the protagonist.

Weekends are reserved for Broadway Brunchan irreverent proposal that unites the best flavors of New York, with a menu designed by Stefano Di Silvestre, culinary director of Dante NYC, with a fun show.

The barmen of Dante NYCthe legendary venue that opened its doors in 1915 and that, after reopening in 2015, has become one of the 50 BestBarare also in charge of preparing their famous cocktails at the Vincci Capitol.

And all this open to people from Madrid and visitors until next February 27, as a differentiated offer with new experiences for those looking for something more.