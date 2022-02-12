New York Fashion Week begins, which is still affected by the covid

New York Fashion Week opens this Friday with the fall-winter 2022 shows of Proenza Schouler and Christian Cowan, who has decided to show his collection in style at One World Trade Center, in an edition disrupted by the absent and covid-19.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the omicron variant that has altered the preparation of the event, several brands and their creators have decided to maintain a physical parade, such as Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell or Telfar, according to the official calendar. .

Tom Ford, who chairs the American Fashion Union (CFDA) and was scheduled to close the edition next Wednesday, resigned at the end of January due to the multiplication of covid cases in his teams.

“We have done everything possible to avoid canceling our show in New York, but unfortunately we are faced with the fact that we will not have a complete collection in time,” he said.

For his part, Thom Browne appears on the calendar, but on April 29. He explained that he wants to get closer to the opening of the second act of the great retrospective of American fashion at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). An institution whose curator, Andrew Bolton, is his partner.

– Pink skyscraper –

Among the names that count, Proenza Schouler, turned New York classic, opens the show on Friday afternoon at an art gallery in the East Village, The Brant Foundation. In September, the last parade of the Jack McCollough and Lázaro Hernández brand was dominated by bright and luminous colors, a way of trying to turn the page on the pandemic.

Likewise, Christian Cowan, who has dressed Lady Gaga, Cardi B or Lil Nas X, will present his collection at the One World Trade Center observatory, the Manhattan skyscraper that rose from the rubble of the Twin Towers attacked on September 11 2011. The building is painted pink on the brand’s social media accounts, which cultivates glamor and sequins.

For several years, New York has also had to deal with the absentees, who decide to show elsewhere or get out of the classic calendar and criticism of the devilish pace of fashion.

The big absentee from this edition is Christopher John Rogers, chosen in 2021 as a “women’s” designer by the CFDA, nor Pyer Moss, the brand founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Once again it is an opportunity for emerging or still young brands to show themselves, often in presentations, and not catwalks that are too expensive. This will be the case of Melke or Dauphinette, who propose sustainable and ethical fashion.

Emma Gage, 26, who has founded Melke during the pandemic, is clear. Being on the Fashion Week schedule “makes you feel like you’re going to be here for a long time.” “It’s very gratifying to realize that people are going to see my work and think that it deserves to be next to brands that have been very successful,” she explained to AFP in her small studio in Bushwick, a neighborhood of Brooklyn.