New York judge postpones Latam hearing again and will decide next week on the disclosure statement

The session, which lasted for more than eight hours yesterday, was marked by the airline’s agreement with the Ad Hoc Group of creditors.

A marathon hearing, which ended again without a decision, marked the day this Friday for Latam Airlines.

Judge James L. Garrity of the US Bankruptcy Court in New York deferred, for next week, his decision on the expected disclosure statement (Disclosure Statement), one of the most important milestones in the reorganization process of the Chilean flag carrier, as it brings together all its background: assets, liabilities, routes, market percentages, plans to resume operations and the price of the company.

The judge’s decision came shortly after the firm signed a modification to the restructuring support agreement, called Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA), thus adding the support of the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders.

That step, also key to advancing the reorganization process, had to be explained by the company at the hearing. Latam defended the cash payments it offered to creditors to guarantee a capital increase of US$5.44 billion and said the proposed fees are justified due to the risks of investing in a bankrupt airline while the pandemic continues.

Meanwhile, unsecured creditors not participating in the capital increase say the $734 million amount “is unreasonably high.”

Once Latam obtains the approval of the judge on the disclosure, the process that leads to the formal exit of Chapter 11 will begin. Until March 7, the company has the “exclusive right” to formally present its reorganization plan, which will be based on what was approved in this yet to be defined step.

In previous interviews, the CEO of the airline, Roberto Salvo, said that he hopes to get out of Chapter 11 by the end of 2022.







