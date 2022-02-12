New York University teaches a course on it

Taylor Swift’s success knows no bounds. With the arrival of the month of February, it has been known that the prestigious University of New York will now teach a course dedicated solely and exclusively to the American artist.

Thus, The renowned Clive Davis Institute, belonging to the University of the Big Apple, presented just a few days ago a course on the artist. A course that she has already started and that will last until March 9.

This course is being given, among other people, by the journalist Brittany Spanos, who works for the American music magazine Tolly Stone. In this way, the course has people specialized in the music industry, who They have followed Taylor Swift’s career very closely since its inception.

On the other hand, the course focuses on the evolution of the artist as a female entrepreneur in the music industry, and will address everything from her songs to her impressive legacy as a songwriter. As well as she will also make an analysis of her impact with respect to the music of the last decades.

Taylor Swift herself has received an invitation to participate in one of the classes and answer questions from your students. However, this request is still pending.

«This course proposes to deconstruct the musical appeal of Taylor Swift through a detailed reading of her work and of her public speaking in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity», can be read in the description of the course, which as expected, has become one of the most popular of New York University.

