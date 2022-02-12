Nicholas Symmes review: Honor 50

When opening the box, we find the smartphone that has a large 6.57-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, with curved edges that give it a better grip with the hands, and that allow to have a greater viewing angle. In the back we have a finish of quite striking colors, and 4 protruding cameras. Be careful, it comes with the included silicone case, so protection is guaranteed.

On the other hand, we have the front camera in a small hole at the top, which, as in the case of other manufacturers, does not bother at all. And pay attention that it has a thickness of just 7.8 mm, and a weight of 175 grams, which makes it one of the thinnest and lightest cell phones on the market today. Point for Honor!

The brain of the team is the Snapdragon 778G processor, which together with its 6 GB RAM, achieves a more than enough match for a device focused on being mid-range. The performance in general is good for use in applications, games, multitasking, among others, providing continuous stability over time.

As for storage, we have two options with 128 and 256 GB. But beware, it does not offer the possibility of expanding it with a micro-SD card, so you must be clear in advance about the use that you will give it and the memory that you will need.

And one of the most powerful themes of the phone is the photographic part, highlighting its four rear cameras with which we can get very good quality photos. Its main camera has a 108 MP sensor, we have an 8 MP wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP Bokeh sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor.

Here I would like to highlight two things: First, that the portrait mode with its bokeh sensor achieves high-quality out-of-focus photos. In fact, I was able to test it with people and objects, achieving more than acceptable sharpness.

On the other hand, the night mode of the rear camera did not fail. It is a classic that cameras lower their quality in low light situations, but in this case the Honor 50 managed to surprise me with very good results.

For fans of selfies, we have a front camera with a 32 MP sensor, which has a wide angle of 90º, allowing photos with a greater perspective. Although this topic is already something that several phones have incorporated, it is always necessary to have the option of taking front photos with a greater range, so that not only you can see yourself, but also your friends.

The camera interface allows you to have different modes, from panoramic to night mode. And if you like videos, it comes with a multi video call option, which allows you to use the front camera next to the rear one with different aspect ratio options on the screen. Ideal for creating content to share on social networks.

As for wireless connections, we have WIFI 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC, and also, a connection with the recently released 5G, which despite being in test mode in our country, is improving its signal and stability quite a bit.

The device’s battery is 4500 mAh, which allows it to be connected for about a day, depending on how you use it. Obviously, if you use the 120hz screen refresh, it will increase the consumption of the battery.

He also highlighted the fast charge of 66 W, which recharges the phone in a few minutes, being one of the fastest that we can find on a smartphone today.

In software, we have Android 11, with the Magic UI 4.2 customization layer, which seems to me to be working well and meets what we need as a user.

In short, I think it’s a mid-range phone with good specifications, highlighting its cameras with clear photos, its 4500 mAh battery with extra fast recharging, and its absolute autonomy with Huawei, which allows it to have all Google services. that currently exist. Recommended.

