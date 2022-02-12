NYC Issues Travel Warning for Sunday Awaiting Light Snowfall – NBC New York (47)

The New York City Department of Emergency Management issued a travel warning for Sunday, February 13 due to a light snowfall expected to develop on Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. and continue through 4:00 p.m. late. Snow totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

The City’s Sanitation Department, meanwhile, is pre-setting more than 700 salt trucks to pre-treat roads before the first snowflake and is prepared to send snowplows to each sector if more than 2 inches of snow accumulates. .

Security advice

Allow additional travel time. New Yorkers are encouraged to use public transportation.

If you must drive, do so slowly. Use main streets or highways for travel whenever possible.

Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.

Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.

Be careful when walking on snow and ice, especially if you are an older adult. Older people should take special care outdoors to avoid slips and falls.

Be more aware of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections.

“Although we have experienced unusually warm temperatures in recent days, wintry weather will return on Sunday,” said New York City Acting Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell. “We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you must travel, we recommend using public transportation and allow additional travel time.”