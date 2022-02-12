NYC Issues Winter Operations Warning Following Possible Icy Conditions Starting Sunday – NBC New York (47)

What you should know The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a Winter Operations Warning for Sunday, February 13 beginning at 12:00 am due to the possibility of light to moderate snowfall through Sunday followed by icy conditions from Sunday. at night until Monday.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a Winter Operations Warning for Sunday, February 13 beginning at 12:00 am due to the possibility of light to moderate snowfall through Sunday followed by icy conditions from Sunday. at night until Monday.

After several days of unusually warm weather, a cold air mass will move in on Sunday and periods of light to moderate snow can produce up to an inch of snow cover in some areas, or a little more on unpaved surfaces. Given the high ground temperatures, it may melt and then refreeze overnight, creating dangerous “black ice” conditions for Monday morning’s journey.

The department is filling trucks with salt, and more than 700 will be active throughout the city during the weather event as needed to prevent icing conditions. Liquid brine will be placed on certain protected roads and bike lanes to limit the amount of snow accumulation. While no heavier snowfall is expected, the department is prepared to deploy plows to all sectors in the unlikely event of accumulations greater than two inches.

Open restaurants may continue to offer outdoor and street dining during this event. Restaurants with roadside seating should be aware that the DSNY team may spread salt on the roadway.

Residents should continue with their normal trash, compost and recycling collection schedule, although delays may occur while the department is in snow operations mode. Alternate side parking regulations and parking meters will operate as normal.