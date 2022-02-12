NYC Will Again Offer $100 Incentives to Those Who Receive Their First Vaccine or Booster – NBC4 New York

Mayor Eric Adamas will offer a $100 incentive available through February 28 to New Yorkers who receive their first dose of the vaccine or booster at a site run by the city or the SOMOS organization.

Beginning Saturday, February 12, New Yorkers who receive their first vaccination or booster dose at participating vaccination sites will receive a $100 bonus, issued via prepaid debit card.

The incentive, similar to one offered by former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, is part of an ongoing effort to get New York City residents vaccinated.

“New Yorkers have done a great job getting vaccinated, but I know we can do more,” Adams said in a statement.

“The more we are protected against COVID-19, the faster we can overcome this pandemic. For anyone thinking about getting a shot or booster, now is the time. Protect yourself and those around you and earn some money while doing it. I also encourage New Yorkers to think about how to spend their $100 to shop at our small businesses. They have kept New York City running during the pandemic and are the backbone of many communities,” he added.

Since the incentive program launched in July 2021, the percentage of all New Yorkers with at least one dose has increased by 25%, with more than 800,000 preloaded gift cards distributed across the five boroughs. 77% of the incentives distributed have gone to New Yorkers of color and tens of millions of dollars of these prepaid cards have been invested in local businesses, supermarkets, restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation, according to Adams.

Despite the bonuses, however, the number of vaccines being administered has slowed in recent months: The city’s adult vaccination rate reached 90% on Dec. 14, as a small subset of skeptics refuses. to receive the inoculation.

Residents requiring first doses as well as booster doses can receive the $100 incentive until February 28, and prepaid cards can be redeemed until March 31.

Remember that only participating centers offer the card. Private clinics and medical institutions not affiliated with the city are not part of the campaign. Find a participating vaccine site here.

The $100 incentive will be offered through the NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health system, Vanderbilt at Clifton, and all City-run mobile immunization sites.

HOW TO GET THE INCENTIVE

If you receive your first vaccination or booster dose between February 12 and February 28, 2022 at a New York City-run site, a Health + Hospitals site, a SOMOS clinic, or through the vaccination program at home to the city, you will receive the $100 prepaid debit card.

Within five days of completing your booster, a virtual debit card will be sent to the email address you provided when scheduling an appointment. If you do not have a valid email address on file, a physical card will be sent to the mailing address on file. Please allow up to four weeks for physical card delivery.

Virtual debit cards must be redeemed at Akimbo by March 31, 2022.

To redeem your card, you must visit www.vax4nyc.nyc.gov/incentives and select whether you would like to receive the prepaid debit card by email or post

IMPORTANT: Incentive collection sites are no longer open. All incentive collection sites permanently closed on February 7).

The virtual card will be delivered via email within five days and the physical cards will be delivered within four weeks to the email or mailing address you provided when scheduling an appointment or registering as an attendee. You can also call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) for more information.

Make an appointment at any participating site at nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to find a participating site.

TO SOLVE PROBLEMS WITH THE DELIVERY OF THE INCENTIVE

$100 virtual debit cards will be sent from akimbo_card@akimbocard.com. People must follow the instructions in the email to redeem the virtual card. Check the spam folder in your email.

If you haven’t received your email or mailed cards within the expected delivery times (five days for emailed cards, four weeks for mailed cards), the best way to resolve it is to detail the problem at https: //www.akimbocard.com/ vax incentive theme.

If you get vaccinated with NYC Health + Hospitals, the virtual card will be emailed to your address within 3 business days. If you choose to receive the incentive by mail, you will receive it within 7-10 business days.

Also, you can contact Akimbo directly. Akimbo Customer Service Agents are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the service is available in Spanish. Just call 1-855-449-2273. If you prefer to send an email, you can contact Akimbo customer service at cs@akimbocard.com.

If you get vaccinated with NYC Health + Hospitals, you can find more information about the redemption process on the Health + Hospitals COVID-19 Vaccines page. If you get vaccinated with SOMOS community care, talk to your provider about the process to get the card.

For any questions: Email vaxbonus@nychhc.org.