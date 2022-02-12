Official press tries to justify the 24,000 Cuban pesos for a concert

while the Cubans complain about the high price of a table for a concert by reggaeton artists El Kimiko and Yordythe official newspaper Granma tried this Thursday to justify the 24,000 pesos that the table cost in a private bar.

According Granmacomplaints about the high price of the concert are part of the “candlestick” of social networks “in Cienfuegos, the artists and the payment they receive for their concerts”.

Without mentioning it, the official journalist Julio Martínez Molina referred to a complaint published in AmericaTeve Over the high payments to artists related to the regime in Cienfuegos. the minstrel Nelson Valdés and his musicians pocketed 400,000 pesos (about 16,000 dollars at the official exchange rate) for four presentations.

“In the first, the attack was frontal against the state institution, for ‘privileging’ artists who defend the ‘regime’. Now, the string of senses overlaps the demand for state intervention in the face of the 24,000 pesos that the table would cost in the recital of the exponents of the subgenre known as cast”, said Martínez.

The journalist pointed out that the price of the El Kimiko and Yordy concert “is related to marketing strategies of the urban genre. It will not be the first or the last time that a proposal of this nature triggers the rates”.

Arturo Apezteguía Ibáñez, deputy director of the Provincial Directorate of Culture of Cienfuegos, said that although his entity does not govern the bars operated by non-state forms of management, nothing can be alien to him and he followed the evolution of the event in a context of new and unprecedented scenarios; Y requests that the Provincial Music and Shows Company be presented with the contracts of these or other artists as a sine qua non premise so that they can perform.

“We interviewed the owner of the bar, who argued that he had not been in charge of advertising the concert on the networks. yes it was correct, the established payment of 24,000 pesos per table, but that much more would be offered than what was said on the promotional posters”, said the Deputy Mayor Diana Serpa Díaz, in charge of self-employment in the Municipal Government of Cienfuegos.

“These or other artists, in any province, have high standards for their presentations; in addition to the fact that the limited capacity due to the pandemic would be respected, ”said the owner of the premises.

“We then requested the artists’ contract with the Provincial Music Company, a legal document necessary to allow the concert, in addition to other basic requirements. What Kimiko and Jordy are not part of any agency nor do they have a signature with the aforementioned Company, they would act with another creator who does own themthe owner of the bar told us.”

“In the Government we notified the colleague that, regardless of the nature of supply and demand, it was a notorious price. And that the Non-State Sector Attention Group cares about fun and the possibility of enjoyment for young people. However, we told him that, with the contract in hand, we would evaluate (based on how much the artists would request from him, along with another group of conditions and elements),” he said.

“He then contacted the artists and they told him that they did not want to work in those conditions, because they affirmed that in other places they could receive a better remunerationSerpa explained.

Official journalist Julio Martínez said that “every payment in the cultural sector, whether from the state or private area, requires not only a legal basis protected by the relevant contracts, but also the full justification of the scope of the rewarded artistic act.”

Martínez called for better coherence between economic transformations and the application of cultural policy.

He added that one cannot question “the quality or remarkable reception of the novel duo El Kimiko and Yordy which, by virtue of his featuring with Michel Boutic, reached popularity award with The Champion, by Helier Muñoz, in the most recent edition of the Lucas Awards”.

Recommended for you: