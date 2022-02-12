one for networks and one for generation

Related news

naturgy has given a new change of direction for the future of the company. The president of the energy Francisco Reyneshas just announced that it is launching its most ambitious project to date: Gemini. It will divide the company and create two new ones, each with differentiated businesses: on the one hand, transportation and distribution of gas and electricity networksand on the other generation and marketing.

One company will bring together all the liberalized businesses with a focus on the energy transition, and will include conventional generation, the development of renewable energies, the sale of energy and associated services, the management of energy markets, and the development of new businesses, and with a special focus on improving customer service.

The other company will bring together all the businesses dedicated to the management of regulated energy distribution and transport infrastructures, a fundamental pillar to ensure the correct development of the energy transition.

“The board of directors proposed it to the board of directors on February 1 and it has been approved by all the directors.” The company has also announced that the australian fund IFM has already officially requested entry into the board of directors and that at the same time, the changes that are going to take place have been communicated to him.

The two clearly differentiated business profiles will allow, among other things, to simplify and focus the management of each of these groups to accelerate the Strategic Plan, promoting growth and its contribution to the energy transition, adapting them to the reality of the sector.

“IFM has agreed and has supported the project,” Reynés pointed out to questions from EL ESPAÑOL-Invertia.

Regulated and liberalized business

“The world of energy is changing a lot and fast: type of shareholders, customer demands, technologies, generation mix, regulation, stakeholders, ESG objectives, it is time to make this decision”, added the president of the energy company.

“The process of separation between Regulated business (electricity and gas distribution and transportation networks) and deregulated business (generation and sale of electricity and gas) It is done from a listed company so that no minority shareholder loses the value of their shares, therefore, for each Naturgy share, the shareholders will receive two, one for each business”.

The Gemini project is expected to materialize throughout 2022, but it will not start before the general meeting of shareholders, which has been scheduled for March 15.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us with a fundamental objective: to proactively face a necessary transformation in a sector that is changing and carry out two businesses that will work better independently”, Reynés detailed.

“The idea of ​​creating two new companies is possible today and not before, because the organizational structure will be done without any type of trauma and because almost the entire workforce works in one of the two businesses.” In the case of the corporate leadership, the company’s head has said that it will continue to be the same because “there are still months of work left and we will be in this role.”

Generation and sale of energy

The new liberalized company, which does not yet have a name, will develop projects renewableand will manage the portfolio of energy customers and associated servicesBesides of conventional generation park (combined cycle and nuclear) that ensures the energy supply, and the management of the wholesale markets of energy.

With goals to 2025 of more than 25GW of installed electricity generation capacity (14 GW in renewable generation and 11 GW in conventional generation), 11 million customers, and a diversified portfolio of approximately 290 TWh of gas supplies.

The other group will bring together all the businesses dedicated to management of regulated energy distribution and transport infrastructures. With a unique asset base, which has more than 155,000 km of electricity networks, 135,000km of gas networks and 16 million hotspotspresent in 6 countriesthis company is called upon to play a fundamental role in ensuring the development of the energy transition.

“Spectacular Consequences”

Naturgy considers that the consequences of Gemini are spectacular for Spain: with the size of the energy company “two national champions are created, and in capitalization, either of the two is expected to be above half of the Ibex companies. It is a good news for Spain”.

It will be the largest operation in the history of this country, between 45,000 and 50,000 million euros and then it will be necessary to separate capital, debt, and organizational structure, among others.

