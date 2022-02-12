Pedro Medina, deputy medical director of Puerta de Hierro

The General Directorate of Human Resources of the Madrid Service of Madrid (Sermas) has formalized the appointment of peter medina What deputy medical director at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital of Majadahonda.

He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid and Specialist in Family and Community Medicine. In addition, he has a diploma in health from the National School of Health and the Carlos III Health Institute and level III professional career for graduates from the Community of Madrid. To his new position, Medina will combine the responsibility as director of care continuity.

At the training level, it also has a wide range of courses, such as ‘Management skills for coordinators of Primary Care teams‘ from the Institute of Higher Business Studies of IESE Business School, ‘Work environment: emotional intelligence and motivation‘ of the Madrid Institute of Public Administration (IMAP), ‘Negotiation in health organizations: Harvard Model‘, ‘Bioethical and legal aspects in matters of law and duties. Practical issues in health law‘ or the health management program of the Galician School of Health Administration (Fegas).

It also has other training, such as the course ‘Innovation and creativity. The Design Thinking model’, ‘Negotiation and conflict managementor. School of Senior Management and Administration (EADA)’ of the Business School of Barcelona, ​​’Occupational diseases for primary care physicians‘ of the National School of Occupational Medicine, ‘Leading the future of healthcare‘ from IESE Business School or ‘Clinical management: Bases, advances and challenges. International Center for Continuing Education’ of the Manresa Campus of the University of Vic and the Central University of Catalonia.