Play and glitter open New York Fashion Week

The idea was to exaggerate or juxtapose different shapes to respond to “this complete body obsession these days with social media and everyone showing their bodies,” said designer Lazaro Hernandez.

Model Bella Hadid wore a button-up sleeves, exaggerated shoulders and a hooded black velvet top that gave her a “Catwoman” vibe.

“Experimentation and play are key, maybe now more than ever,” Proenza said of his collection.

For his part, Christian Cowan, who has dressed Lady Gaga or rappers Cardi B and Lil Nas X, presented his collection in style at the One World Trade Center observatory, the Manhattan skyscraper that rose from the rubble of the Twin Towers attacked on September 11, 2011.

In a show with a night club atmosphere, the British designer showed his taste for glitter and style. In fact, as a nod prior to the parade, the so-called “Freedom Tower” appeared painted pink on the brand’s social media accounts, which cultivates glamor and sequins.

affected by the pandemic

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, several brands and their creators have decided to maintain a physical parade, such as Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell or Telfar, according to the official calendar.

Tom Ford, who chairs the American Fashion Union (CFDA) and was scheduled to close the edition next Wednesday, resigned at the end of January due to the multiplication of covid cases in his teams.

“We have done everything possible to avoid canceling our show in New York, but unfortunately we are faced with the fact that we will not have a complete collection in time,” he said.

For his part, Thom Browne appears on the calendar, but on April 29. He explained that he wants to get closer to the opening of the second act of the great retrospective of American fashion at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). An institution whose curator, Andrew Bolton, is his partner.

For several years, New York has also had to deal with the absentees, who decide to show elsewhere or get out of the classic calendar and criticism of the devilish pace of fashion.

The great absentee from this edition is Christopher John Rogers, awarded in 2021 by the CFDA, nor Pyer Moss, the brand founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Once again it is an opportunity for emerging or still young brands to show themselves, often in presentations, and not catwalks that are too expensive. This will be the case of Melke or Dauphinette, who propose sustainable and ethical fashion.

Emma Gage, 26, who has founded Melke during the pandemic, is clear. Being on the Fashion Week schedule “makes you feel like you’re going to be here for a long time.” “It’s very gratifying to realize that people are going to see my work and think that it deserves to be next to brands that have been very successful,” she explained to AFP in her small studio in Bushwick, a neighborhood of Brooklyn.