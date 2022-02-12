Political prisoner Hugo Torres, former Sandinista combatant, dies

The retired brigadier general and former head of military intelligence was apprehended at his home in Managua in June 2021.

The historic Sandinista fighter Hugo Torres died this Saturday confirmed by 100% Noticias with relatives of the family of the legendary former guerrilla, who was arrested in June 2021 for the alleged crime of “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs” from Nicaragua.

The retired brigadier general and former head of military intelligence was apprehended at his home in Managua in an operation in which the authorities, he said before his arrest, used drones and deployed a strong police contingent.

Among those apprehended is the ex-guerrilla Dora María Téllez, who along with Torres, and others, participated on August 22, 1978 in the Sandinista commando that stormed the National Palace and took hostages the legislators related to the dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle, overthrown nearly 42 years ago.

Before his arrest, Torres recorded a video in which he recalled that “46 years ago I risked my life to get Daniel Ortega and other fellow political prisoners out of jail.”

On December 27, 1974, Torres participated in a Sandinista commando that assaulted the residence of one of Somoza Debayle’s ministers, which allowed the release of a group of political prisoners, including Ortega, who had been in prison for seven years.

Retired generals are silent

The action held hostage important members of Somoza Debayle’s cabinet, who were at a party at the house of José María Castillo Quant, Minister of Government, who died the night of the attack.

A group of 13 guerrillas participated in the assault on the so-called “Juan Jose Quezada Commando”, including Torres and three others who became heads of the Nicaraguan armed forces: Joaquín Cuadra, Javier Carrión and Moisés Omar Halleslevens, who have kept silent about the arrest of their former comrade in the struggle.

Hospitalization

In December 2021, Torres was hospitalized and transferred to the Roberto Huembes Hospital, which is the National Police Hospital and it is there that they take all the prisoners who are in police custody.

100% Noticias was unable to specify Torres’s health complications with medical sources.

We asked the family if they were aware of Torres’ current situation, but they only left the WhatsApp messages on view.