Premier League: Rangnick: “Cristiano Ronaldo should score more goals”

Ralf Rangnick, manager of Manchester UnitedHe said this Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo “I should score more goals”, but that the problem is general to the team.

United, who host Southampton on Saturday, have won neither of their last two games and were alarmingly short of aim against both Middlesbrough and Burnley. In addition, Cristiano has five games without seeing the door, his worst streak since 2013.

Rangnick: “You are 36 years old, when you are a coach you will see it differently”

He should score more goals, obviously, because we are creating chances, but he hasn’t scored enough. But it’s not just a problem with Cristiano. It also happens with other players Ralf Rangnick, United manager

“This is not just about him,” Rangnick told a news conference. “He should score more goals, obviously, because we are creating chances, but he hasn’t scored enough. But it’s not just a problem with Cristiano. He also passes with other players. We are not scoring enough. If you look at all the chances we’ve created, we have to improve in the coming weeks,” he added.

United’s lack of goalscoring has relegated them to sixth place, with 39 points, the same as Arsenal, who, however, have one game in hand, and three more than Tottenham Hotspur, who have yet to recover two games .

This United crisis, one more, comes less than two weeks after traveling to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atltico de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.