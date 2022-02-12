Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, February 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5400 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.5425 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5425 – Sell: $20.5425
  • HSBC: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.74
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $21.03
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00
  • Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.29
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • Santander: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.06
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 118.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.31 pesos, for $27.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

