Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, February 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5400 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.5425 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5425 – Sell: $20.5425

: Buy $20.5425 – Sell: $20.5425 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.74

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.74 Banamex : Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $21.03

: Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $21.03 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00 Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.29 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14 Exchange: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.06 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 118.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Friday, peso closes stable and gains week

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.31 pesos, for $27.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.