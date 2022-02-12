Probable line-up of Chivas to receive Tigres

The rojiblanco team will look for their second win at home when they host the Tigres this Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m.

After the first four games of the campaign, the Chivas would already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of the Clausura 2022 Tournament where they will face Tigres de la UANL for Matchday 5 on the Akron Stadium field, which will be one of the most difficult matches of the campaign against one of the contenders for the Liga MX title.

After confirming the return of Ángel Zaldívar, coach Marcelo Leaño He will have a full team except for the absence of José Juan Macías, who continues to get ready physically, and that of Gilberto Sepúlveda due to suspension. Given this, the work of the coaching staff should be highlighted throughout a week and a half of work to choose the footballers who are in the best moment for this duel against the felines.

However, the lack of surprises that there will be in a line-up where the vast majority of players are from the past is evident. Opening 2021, since they only added “Piojo” Alvarado to their ranks, the young Paolo Yrizar and the surprise arrival of JJ, who will not yet be available for this commitment. But there would be a novelty in the rear with the incorporation of Antonio Briseño in the place of “Tiba”.

Chivas will use their best available men, so they would jump on the field with Raúl Gudiño in goal, Luis Olivas and Antonio Briseno. in the central defense, Carlos Cisneros as right back and on the left Miguel Ponce. In the medicancha will be Serge Flores, with Fernando Beltran, Isaac Brizuela as right midfielder, Robert Alvarado to the left and to the front Alexis Vega with Jesus Angulo.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to continue in the ascending line with another victory to gain strength in the first duels of the campaign that seem more to way, because from the Day 5 will be facing the most powerful clubs of Liga MX and therefore it is a good idea to arrive with some victories in tow.