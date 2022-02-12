Radio between Red Bull and Masi sparks controversy in Formula 1

Midtime Editorial

a few days ago revealed a Audio that has turned upside down Formula 1. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that allowed Max Verstappen to win the Drivers’ World Championship was highly controversial. However, one conversation by radius between Jonathan Wheatley and Michael Masi in Yas Marina would have been key to defining the Dutchman’s title.

lewis hamilton had one 10 second lead over VerstappenHowever, everything changed when Nicholas Latifi of Williams is crashed. After what happened, and with five laps to go, the safety car came out that gave the opportunity to dutch from change your set of tires for soft ones, which was key to your victory.

This controversy situation already would have been resolved by Michael Masirace director and Wheatley. In the conversation they had on the radio, it seems that the director of Red Bull tells him what he should do to the Australian.

“You don’t need to let lapped cars go all the way around and reach the rear of the group. You just need to let them go and then we’ll have a car race on our hands, Wheatley pointed out, to which Masi replied: “Understood”.

This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought about its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. pic.twitter.com/XkOWmjGhH0 — Jordan¹⁰³ (@F1_Jordan) February 8, 2022

Masi let them pass cars that were folded between Hamilton and Verstappenand the race was resumed before the last lap. On soft tyres, the Red Bull driver had no problem catching up and overtaking his rival, which gave him the World Championship.

East Audio between Red Bull official and Masi has been heavily criticized in Englandwhere they think that the race director favored the Austrian team to leave his compatriot, Lewis Hamilton, as second.