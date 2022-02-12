Ransomware is still a danger after more than 30 years

In an increasingly technology-dependent world, virtually all of our personal and business data is stored on platforms connected to the Internet. This means that in such a digital world it has become a gold mine for cybercriminals. For this reason, in the last year we have seen numerous attacks with ransomware such as Ryuk, REvil, NHS, Clop, Cezar, Pubg, Webroot and Cryptolocker.

Ransomware is still a danger and its origin is not relatively close. In that aspect, it is surprising to discover that this attack technique has existed since 1989, so it has been present for more than 30 years. The first version was created by the father of Ransomware, Dr. Joseph L. Popp. At that time it was spread through floppy disks sent by mail. The program then demanded a hefty ransom of $189 if victims wanted their data back.

Implement security best practices

We have to work on cybersecurity awareness because ransomware is still a danger, although it is not the only one. Therefore, good cybersecurity practice must be promoted to help companies and individuals keep their data safe.

Over time, ransomware attacks have increased in sophistication and ransom prices have increased as well. If we listen to the 2021 digital defense ransomware guide, the average ransom payment in the first quarter of 2021 was €200,000. With such high profits, it is not surprising that ransomware is the malware of choice for cybercriminals to profit from.

Sometimes companies prefer to pay a ransom rather than risk disrupting their business and risk damaging their reputations. Simply put, it may be, or at least appear to be, that in some situations it is more profitable to pay than not to pay.

Ransomware is still a danger

The moment a company pays a ransom, it is encouraging cybercriminals to continue this practice. For this reason, it is better not to pay a ransomware ransom because it can also be harmful.

Ransomware remains such a serious threat that different stakeholders from all industries are coming together to try to combat it. One of those that does this is the Ransomware Task Force (RTF) which is a collaboration between more than 60 stakeholders including companies like Microsoft and Amazon, and various government agencies.

Therefore, as ransomware is still a danger A good measure that should be applied is cybersecurity awareness. A Clearswift by HelpSystems investigation of UK public sector workers found that almost 50% of those surveyed did not know what ransomware was. Furthermore, on the other hand, more than three quarters had not received instructions on how to recognize the ransomware.

Workers need to understand the dangers of ransomware and other types of attack as well. In addition, they should know what to do if they think they have been attacked. A culture of safety starts at the top, educating all employees, including board members. On the other hand, this education has to be carried out continuously and not in a punctual way.

Lastly, don’t forget that ransomware is still a danger and we need to implement antivirus and DNS filtering, software patching and MFA, and other such best practices.