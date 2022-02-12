Real Madrid stumbles in its visit to Villarreal and the fight for the Spanish League opens

Total dominance after the break was not enough for Real Madrid to beat Villarreal at La Cerámica in a clash in which the locals were better in the first half and in which a horizontal ball in the 92nd minute deprived them of victory to the meringue team.

The first part was marked by the good play of the local team, which surpassed its opponent, and the second by a very clear superiority of the Madrid team, especially in the first half hour, which gave a very different image with a good performance from Vinicius.

The most striking news at the start of the match was the presence of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, 168 days later, to play as a center forward to the detriment of midfielder Luka Modric, although in the first half the Welsh player hardly participated in the match. your team to improve in the second.

Although the forces were fairly level throughout the first half, it was Unai Emery’s team that exercised greater dominance and had the clearest scoring chances as a result, especially from their penetrations on both flanks, especially on the right , where Samuel Chukwueze was always able to beat Marcelo.

After six minutes, a penetration of his allowed him to reach the goalpost of Thibaut Courtois and in minute 19 came the clearest of the first period for the locals with a ball from Arnaut Danjuma to the post, before the Belgian goalkeeper made a great save in the third goal option for Villarreal.

Just three minutes before the break, the Madrid team had an opportunity to score in Bale’s first and only appearance up to that moment, which Rulli ruined.

It was an intense first part in which there was no lack of controversy in two actions in which Vinicius was hit in the face by Albiol first and Parejo, later, and in a strong tackle by Asensio on Iborra.

WHITE IMPROVEMENT

After the break, Carlo Ancelotti’s team was forced to take a step forward to be the protagonist of the match and started better than the Castellón team with a good shot included by Asensio (m.49) that went high.

It was the prelude to a Vinicius counter that culminated in a great shot by Bale that Rulli deflected and ended in a corner after grazing the crossbar (m.56), as well as confirming that the away team had taken a step forward. Shortly after, Rulli undid a great chance from Vinicius.

The game had nothing to do with the first half with an enlarged Real Madrid and a dwarfed Villarreal and without showing the sense of danger of the first 45 minutes.

The visiting team locked Villarreal in their area with long possessions of the ball and hardly giving them opportunities to come out with options to create danger on the counterattack.

Rulli in his umpteenth save disrupted a shot by Bale (m.65) when the goal was being chewed more and more in the yellow team’s goal, which was against the ropes.

Ancelotti brought on Modric ten minutes from time with the aim of increasing dominance to resolve the match in the short time remaining, although in the final minutes Villarreal did not suffer as much as in the first half hour after the restart.

In the 92nd minute, the key play of the match was recorded with a Vaseline by Jovic that repelled the crossbar and that in the rebound Auriere cleared Nacho’s shot on the goal line.

Data sheet:

0 – Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza (Estupiñçan, m.73), Lo Celso (Aurier, m.87), Iborra (Trigueros, m.67), Parejo, Alberto Moreno, Chukwueze (Yeremi, m.73) and Danjuma (Dia, m.67).

0 – Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo (Nacho, m.82), Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde (Modric, m.78), Asensio (Rodrygo, 78), Bale (Jovic, m.73) and Vinicius (Hazard, m.82).

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murcian committee). He booked for Villarreal Foyth (m.23) and Albiol (m.52) and for Real Madrid Militao (m.23), Asensio (m.29), Bale (m.45) and Casemiro (m.88 )

Incidents: Match corresponding to the twenty-fourth day of the League Championship played at La Ceramica before 17,894 spectators. In the run-up to the meeting, tribute was paid to local player Boulayé Dia, champion of the African Cup with the Senegal team.