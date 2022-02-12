Refurbished iPhone, 100% battery and only 290 euros, where is the catch?

This iPhone SE (2020) has everything to make you change your mind.

Android users have always wondered what if I try an iPhone and I stay? You I will be unfaithful to Android someday? Well, this high-end iPhone SE (2020) arrives refurbished, with battery at 100% charge capacity and new screen for only 290 euros. Run! Because there are few units left. Its new price on the Apple website is 489 euros. Save almost 200 euros and buy it reconditioned and with free shipping from Spain.

iPhones are devices that seem to work fine and fluids from day one and Apple knows which ones you don’t have to update to the latest version of iOS because of their possible instability. However, there are many who receive full upgrades up to 5 years after purchase, which on Android we can only say about a few (Google Pixel). Reasons to buy the iPhone SE are not lacking.

Buy an iPhone SE for 290 euros (refurbished)

One of the cheapest and most recent iPhone can be yours for only 290 euros. And this iPhone, like all others, mounts the best materials and chips on the market, hence its high prices. But now it has reached a mid-range price on Androidbut you take a high-end to be able to tinker or to be able to give as a gift to someone who longs to have an iPhone at all costs.

This iPhone SE (2020) arrives with a 4.7-inch IPS panel, HD+ resolution (1,334 x 750 px), true tone display, and a wide range of colors available. It has stereo speakers and a body made of glass and aluminum alloy. It only weighs 148 grams and its thickness is only 7.3 mm. We have all kinds of connectivity: NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 and GPS.

Inside we have the processor Apple A13 Bionica 7nm chip running at 2.65GHz, along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage internal. This CPU is mounted on all 11th generation iPhones. The power is such that it reaches almost 500,000 points in the Antutu performance test. We have a fingerprint reader on the front, on the Home button.

Behind we have 12 MP main camera f/1.8, dual LED capable of recording 4K video and slow motion at 240 fps. It has optical stabilization, RAW, HDR and a superb night mode. Its front camera is 7 MP. It is so good that it got 107 points in the famous DxOMark analysis. His battery reaches 1,821 mAh and it is very efficient, reaching the day of use without any problem. His charging is fast 18 W and wireless.

