Robert Pattinson reveals he was under the influence of “Valium” in his audition in Twilight

Robert Pattinsonstar of the next movie “TheBatman”, confessed to taking Valium before his audition for his role as Edward Cullen, a character that brought him to fame.

In a recent interview for “GQ”, admitted that when he was 21 years old he had a lot of anxiety before auditions. “I began to develop an absolute terror of auditions, something that surely many actors have”, continuing, “I could be so excited about something and then on the day of the audition, my confidence would completely collapse. The same thing happened the morning of the ‘Twilight’ audition,” he recounted.

The actor’s nerves were so great that he thought about not attending the audition, however, her agent recommended that she take Valium (a prescription drug that helps combat anxiety).

“I had never taken a Valium before. I remember feeling really good in the back of the taxi with the window open and thinking, ‘Wow, this is what I’ve been missing,'” the actor said, adding that he thinks the drug could be one of the factors in getting the role. “I think in the audition he had that kind of space and detachment, which must have worked for the character.”