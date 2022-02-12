Rudo Rivera was close to leaving the hospital, reveals his son

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.11.2022





The death of Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera It still continues to permeate, more among his loved ones, who in the last hours they watched over the remains of the famous chronicler of Mexican wrestling. There, your son Arthur Rivera Jr. gave details about how were the last hours of life of the communicator.

And it is that the son of The rude Rivera explained that his father I was close to leaving the hospitalbut finally the disease was complicated and he was no longer able to leave the hospital alive.

“We are very sad, It is not only a loss for the sports world but also for us as a familybut we’re fine, don’t worry because he’s already resting.

“His last days were very calm, he was showing signs of recovery, already we were preparing his departure until some issues became complicated that he could not overcomewe are sad and dismayed, but happy for the time he gave us”, indicated Arturo Rivera Jr. in an interview with The Hobby.

Also, the son of The Rude Rivera explained that this tI had full confidence that I would get out of the hospital quickly when he was hospitalized a few days ago, to the extent that I kept thinking about work issues.

“An ambulance helped us take him to the hospital and he was very aware that they took his visa and passport because he had a function wrestling in Dallas, so he was pretty sure there would be no complications, so he was very worried about his role“, he indicated.

He was able to say goodbye to his father

Arthur Rivera Jr. shared that he had the fortune to say goodbye to his father before he died in hospital, where he had only words of thanks.

“We were lucky enough to say goodbye to him and I told him that thanks for everything he gave us.that he had no debt with us, that he was the best father and that he was grateful for the beautiful life he had, “he concluded.