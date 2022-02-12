Salma Hayek, the source of inspiration for style and empowerment of Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian She is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. Her road to fame has been long and constant, and she has been influenced and inspired by other empowered and strong women like the Mexican Salma Hayek.

Although she is now an icon of fashion and social networks, the celebrity confessed that in her adolescence the beauty standards were different and they took a turn with the arrival of the Mexican in Hollywood, because it was she who motivated her to accept her curves and become empowered.

As rarely, the businesswoman was honest about the lack of representation in the 90s, where it was common to see androgynous silhouettes without curves until the arrival of salma and also of Jennifer Lopez, who inspired Kim to step outside the box and be inspired by their styles.

“Okay, there are different bodies out there. There are other looks that people find beautiful,” Kim told Vogue US magazine.

and although kim She is a benchmark of fashion and beauty in these times, in her youth she followed in the footsteps and style of the Mexican, drawing inspiration from her red carpet looks for special moments and highlighting her curves to the fullest.

“My reference for my graduation was Salma Hayek. I went to the MAC counter and brought pictures of her. It was like I finally have someone to look up to.”

This is not the first time that Kim expresses her admiration for Salma, as on other occasions she revealed how difficult it was to grow up without feeling represented or having an image to follow.

“It was like: ‘Wow, we are not the same nationality, but I feel it and I understand it’ […] I remember it was going to be my graduation and I thought: ‘What style will I wear to my party? So I looked at the looks of Salma Hayek’“he told LA Weekly.

Now the businesswoman is one of the most influential figures in the world of fashion, beauty. She even is recognized by the shape of her silhouette, as she demonstrated at her most recent Met Gala, where she wore a black Balenciaga look that covered her figure from head to toe.