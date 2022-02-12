Soledad Fandiño recalled her gastronomic past in New York

solitude fandiño 2.jpg

And followed: “Thinking about Milo and all the new things he was learning, I decided on a school specialized in nutrition. This school combined culinary art with health: NGI “The Natural Gourmet institute for health and culinary arts”.

“It was a totally new path for me, full of challenges, in another language, where I had to learn to do everything from scratch (very challenging) and it was one of the experiences that I enjoyed the most in my life and that I still enjoy today”remarked Fandino.

“Preparing a plate of healthy food full of nutrients for the people I love and being able to share what I learned with you fills me with joy. Now I continue down this path and go for more, studying to become a Health Coach, trainer of the cheers. I hope to keep motivating you!”, closed the driver.

Soledad Fandiño was shown with her boyfriend after the separation rumors

The driver Soledad Fandino was photographed by PrimiciasYa.com together with his partner Lucas Langelotti in east end, after some rumors of separation that arose.

The model spoke for the first time with the businessman after a romantic outing in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Chacarita. “They said it was a secret meal… There’s no secret… He’s my boyfriend!”, the blonde said then.

