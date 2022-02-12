spokeless design and locked with your fingerprint

Related news

It is increasingly common to see people using electric bicycles to move around the city, as they offer health benefits and are respectful of the environment. An increasingly popular market where you can find models of all kinds. From the one sold by the Lidl supermarket to one printed for each user in 3D to another from the Xiaomi ecosystem. However, one of the most interesting projects in recent times is Reevo, a Barcelona electric bicycle that seems to be taken from the future.

After four years of development, Reevo is a reality. An electric bicycle that has a totally different design from the rest, in which its wheels without spokes stand out, which give it a futuristic touch that seems to be taken directly from a science fiction movie. A bike of 5,795 euros for its basic model in black that is packed with technology: it has everything from a GPS to a fingerprint reader.

It is an electric bicycle designed to move around the city, whose “design is American and manufactured in Malaysia, but for Spain and Andorra we distribute it from Cerdanyola del Vallés (Barcelona). Our great commitment has always been to differentiate ourselves from everything else, to present a bicycle that seems to be taken from the future with an elegant and ultra-futuristic design, an innovative concept never seen before,” explains José Antonio Martínez, CEO of Reevo Spain, to EL ESPAÑOL – Omicron.

no spokes

Reevo stands out mainly for its design, with an aluminum body capable of supporting a weight of 120 kilograms, in which the great prominence falls on its wheels that do not have radius hubs. That is, instead of depending on them, bicycle tires rotate on a bearing along the fixed rimwhich results in a hollow wheel that creates a space to store things, like a backpack strapped to anchors on the rims.

Reevo’s spokeless wheels.

reevo omicron

“Eliminating the spokes is an engineering triumph and a design statement when these wheels are in motion. With this bike, the spokes are a thing of the past,” says José Antonio Martínez. Each of Reevo’s wheels has been “meticulously” tested against impact in laboratories of the company and have been sealed three times against the external elements to offer great long-term performance.

Revo also includes LED position lights integrated in the wheel rims that turn on automatically when it gets dark and flash so that the user is visible at all times and does not have to raise his arm to indicate which way he is going, an action that cyclists do today.

The lights on the wheels of the Reevo.

reevo omicron

The bike also has a unique electronic drivetrain that has been specifically developed to drive hubless wheels and that works in three different modes. The first of these is pure electric driving, the second is a hybrid mode with adaptive pedal assistance -which has five different levels of assistance- and, finally, manual pedaling without motor support, which has a power of 250 W .

Reevo reaches a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour, which is allowed by law in Spain for this type of electric vehicle, and has a 10.5 mAh battery that offers a range of up to 60 kilometers, according to the company itself. In addition, the battery can be removed for separate charging without having to bring the bike home, and 100% battery life can be achieved in just three hours.

anti-theft systems

Safety is another of the highlights of this electric bicycle. “Reevo has numerous sensors that make it an unparalleled experience at all times. It has an ingenious triple barrier anti-theft system, biometric access and even integrated GPS”, indicates José Antonio Martínez.

The biometric access located on the handlebar is one of the differential elements of this bicycle, with which it is not necessary to use chains or have keys. “Security starts with authentication, which is what unlocks Reevo so you can ride. Thanks to a built-in fingerprint sensor, The bike can only be used if the fingerprint matches that of the owner” explains the manager.

The fingerprint sensor of the Reevo electric bicycle.

reevo omicron

Another anti-theft measure that the electric bike has is “an advanced wheel locking mechanism integrated within the frame, in the visible kickstand, which makes the Reevo stand still and overrides handling devices such as bolt cutters or shears“.

Finally, there is the integrated GPS that “is able to detect the location of the bicycle at all times and, in the hypothetical case that it disappears or someone tries to steal it, the user receives a notification on their phone. Thanks to an app for smartphones and the GPS can know the location of Reevo at any time,” says the manager.

With a apps

Reevo is compatible with a mobile app, named after the bike, which serves as a kind of vehicle control center. A apps which is mainly used to control all the functions” and to customize the eBike to your liking, improve it and keep it updated. To do this, simply download new features and services and install them via Bluetooth,” says José Antonio Martínez.

The phone can be placed either vertically or horizontally on a handlebar mount to act as a display. While the home screen of the application displays a quick glance at all important informationsuch as battery, speed, remaining range or distance traveled.

The Reevo electric bike and the mobile app.

reevo omicron

“The app is the perfect co-pilot, as It also records the data of the route, the calories that have been consumed, the status and autonomy of the battery and even allows you to manage the security lock of the bicycle. The goal is that all these, and other features, make driving the Reevo a unique and unmatched experience,” concludes the CEO.

Reevo is a rare electric bike that surprises with its futuristic design and is packed with technology with which it pretends. But its spokeless wheels are intended to revolutionize the industry.

