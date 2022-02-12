Star player Kyrie Irving wanted “The Beard” James Harden away from New York

The change of james harden to the Philadelphia Sixers has caused a stir in the NBAbecause the American was once again included in a great package of players and one of them was the rebel Ben Simmons. However, after the announcement of the exchange, it was revealed that his former partner Kyrie Irving, I wanted him away from New York.

This information was released by the reporter Joe Vardon, from The Athleticwho pointed out that the star of Brooklyn Nets I was anxious for the change of james harden and thus remove him once and for all from the team.

Although at no time did any bad relationship between the two stars come to light, vardon quoted a source who confirmed to him a kind of strange vibration, which was noticeable that Harden I was upset and what Kyrie I didn’t feel James.

In addition to that strange little vibration, there is also the dilemma of Kyrie Irving with the simple fact of not being able to play full time for refusing the vaccine against covid; this being the main reason why the powerful “Big Three” he didn’t even play 20 games together.

On the other hand, the famous reporter also highlighted a negative chapter between both players which was a kind of ritual to cleanse negative energies and the same was done by Irving; something that did not go down well on Harden’s side.

In this way, the Big Three star of New York came to an end and now Kevin Durant must deal with the conduct of Ben Simmonswho also left philadelphia By the back door. Now, the next step is to wait how the Australian combines with Irving and the captain of Brooklyn, Durant.

