Strong criticism against Thomas Müller: one of his horses was injured while performing “unnatural sexual acts”

Football player Thomas muller He is at the center of criticism after he said that one of his horses had suffered an accident. Along with his wife, LisaTradethe German that shines in the Bayern Munich is in front of a horse farm which is responsible for caring for these animals and also sells many of them.

“Unfortunately, we have bad news. Our D’Avie will not be available in the next few months. Unfortunately, he slipped during a test attempt to prepare for breeding season and fell dramatically on his side. He suffered an injury to the hoof area and will need complete rest for the next few months. He is a tough lad, and he could have been worse,” the 32-year-old commented.

Shortly after the news spread, the reply from PETA, one of the most important animal rights organizations in the world. “The injuries D’Avie sustained under the supervision of Lisa and Thomas muller they were avoidable and unnecessary,” said agency spokeswoman Jana Hoger. “It is horrible that self-styled horse lovers force the animals in their care into unnatural sexual acts in order to get the most benefit from them.” insisted.

It is that since 2021 the hatchery of Muller carries out processes of insemination and sale of semen from its horses and D’Avie is one of the favorite stallions of the clients. “Discovered as a future hope for the sport of superior dressage, since his arrival at our farm D’Avie not only has it put a smile on my wife Lisa every day. As a long-time dressage enthusiast, horse lover and breeder, you still usually find a fly in the ointment even with a double world champion. But D’Avie responded with a previously unknown number of positive attributes by which horses can be described.”, The soccer player had pointed out in a post on networks a few years ago about the specimen that is now injured.

In statements collected by the site The Sun In 2020, the 32-year-old midfielder had acknowledged that he is not an expert on animals, although he enjoys spending a few hours on his days off at the center: “I come here to see if everything is okay. And for carrots. I’m the CEO of carrots!” He joked about the position they might give him since his duties there are minimal. “I take care of the dogs. Sometimes I help out a bit, but that’s his business (referring to his wife Lisa). I enjoy very much. They make me feel comfortable, the attitude and how they look and (the way they) live their lives. It’s fun. It’s easy to relax around horses”.

The horse insemination business has grown in recent times. As published by the British site The Sun in November 2020, large breeders can pay up to USD 800 thousand to obtain semen from a champion equine. Faced with such a business, associations like PETA try to be careful that animals do not suffer.

