Summary of the game Puebla vs Atlas (1-1). GOAL

Puebla and Atlas corresponded with the expectation to give away a 1-1 that was closed with a painting by Guillermo Martínezwho with a huge Chilean unleashed madness at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

when it was thought that the rojinegros would get the result in a very tough game, already in the substitution, the striker rose in the center of the area to connect with his right hand to leave a tie that made clear the parity between two of the best teams in the tournament.

First part of few emotions

Being two of the teams that they better defend themselves in Liga MXthe match was balanced in the first half, which led to scoring options were counted; in the period there was only one important action that went well cooled by Camilo Vargas.

In it, at minute 17, Federico Mancuello launched a great pass from midfield to Gustavo Ferrareiswho settled on his right hand to cross the ball, although the Colombian goalkeeper was ready to avoid the goal.

As has happened since Diego Cocca arrived, andThe champion team did not lose ordermatched the match and had a tenuous attempt at a center that Diego Barbosa could not finish off well, to thus put the icing on the cake for about 45 intense minutes, but with little football.

Exploded the second part

Restarted the match, the sensations improved thanks to a more daring Franja, who was even able to score with a great goal by Israel Reyes that was annulled by a previous foul on Édgar Zaldívar.

The national team had taken the ball in the center of the field, outlined and took a shot that slipped into the upper right corner of the goal defended by Camilo Vargas, but the play was reviewed by the VAR so that the foul was marked.

Immediately, the red and black team was encouraged to go get their goal and was close to achieving it with a penalty that was conceived by a hand of Juan Segoviabut Julio Furch wasted it by charging for the centerdirectly at the feet of Antony Silva.

From then on it was about a mental game that the visitors understood betteras the Fringe fell into despair in their desire to seek the outcome.

The spaces appeared, although the one who made the most of it was the visitor; first they annulled a goal to Quiñones clearly out of place, but in the next action, at minute 85, reappeared to shoot Silva and make it 1-0.

However, the Strip has plenty of heart and showed it again when going and looking for the equalizer, which arrived at replacement time, where Memo Martínez gave a great goal to frame to watch again and again.

In this way, Puebla and Atlas reach 11 points and leave open the possibility for Cruz Azul to be the sole leader if they beat Necaxa this Saturday, since they would reach 13 points.